AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Quincy Williams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had been impressed by their rookie class in OTAs and doesn’t plan on holding them back from being starters in 2025.

“I think we have a good amount of young players that are very, very football-focused, and their approach every day gives them a chance to be productive NFL players early. I think the days of, you know, just the way I see patterns of roster construction, the days of putting rookies or an entire rookie class on ice are over,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire.

Maryland HC Mike Locksley highly praised fifth-round CB Dante Trader Jr., who played on the Terrapins from 2021 to 2024.

“There’s no doubt [about] Dante and his aptitude and his football intelligence,” Locksley said. “He was a guy that, if you can teach it, then you can execute it.”

McDaniels wants their rookies to have the “appropriate mindset” to help their teammates.

“You have to have guys that have the appropriate mindset that they will do what needs to be done to do right by their teammates,” McDaniel said.

Jets

With the new hire of HC Aaron Glenn, Jets LB Quincy Williams reflected on their extended conversation shortly after Glenn took the job. Williams talked about how Glenn gave him some things to work on, most notably becoming more of a leader, along with using his mind to gain an advantage.

“Coach challenged me on in the beginning,” Williams said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “When he first got the job, he gave me a call. We had an hour-and-a-half conversation just on his vision and also me getting his vision to the players and stuff so we were all on the same page. And then he challenged me with a couple of things to work on this offseason and then to show it during the season.”

“The first part of it is the one I’m working on right now, being a leader on the team and then also being a part of the foundation of the team, No. 1. No. 2 was really just getting the defense down pat to become that person where I can look at the offense and worry about what the offense is doing and not more of what are we doing or where I fit into a defense.”

Williams and LB C.J. Mosley spent three seasons together before Mosley was released this offseason. The two spent more time together at Williams’ camp to help Williams learn even more about an increased leadership role.

“C.J. came to my camp this weekend, so we had a conversation. Also, he’s still in New Jersey, so we’ve grabbed lunch a couple of times. Right now it’s the mindset of picking his brain on how to be more of a leader. When he came to the Jets, to a new team, he actually sat out a year. So it was like what are the things that you worked on to come to a team that you really didn’t know? How did you become a leader to those guys?”

Patriots

New England WR Stefon Diggs went viral as he appeared to be partying on a boat, as he was absent from voluntary OTAs. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels isn’t worried about Diggs’ absence and knows he’s doing everything he needs to prepare for the season.

“He’s here today and we’re excited to have an opportunity to work with the guys that are out here and available to us,” McDaniels said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “I know he’s staying up on the information and the material. There’s so many things and opportunities for us to teach all of our guys going forward… I’m not concerned about Stef in that regard.”

Patriots WR coach Todd Downing praised the veteran for working hard and thinks the familiarity from his offense under Brian Daboll in Buffalo will help his transition to a new team.

“He’s working hard,” Downing said. “I think there’s a little carryover with the stuff he did in Buffalo with Daboll back in the day. So there’s a little bit of a refresher course. But yeah, he’s been working hard.”