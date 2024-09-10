AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville blew a 17-7 halftime lead in Week 1 against the Dolphins, and the game shifted when RB Travis Etienne fumbled near the end zone leading to a Miami touchdown. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence knows they have to protect the ball better going forward and feels they gave the game away.

“We preach taking care of the ball, not doing it, but I’ve been in that same position, and that’s what I told Travis,” Lawrence said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “I’ve done it before, too. So no one is pointing the fingers. We still had plenty of time in the game, and we have to be able to handle the adversity and go score in the next series, and that’s the only good drive we had the whole half. It’s on all of us when something like that does happen. We’ve got to gather around and make the next play, and we didn’t do that.”

Texans

Texans WR Stefon Diggs scored two touchdowns in his Houston debut and discussed how much it means to be the go-to guy in a talented receiver room.

“It’s gratifying from the receiver position,” Diggs said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “From training camp on, working my tail off trying to be a captain and trying to lead the team, I’m alongside guys that do it as well, like Joe and C.J. In those moments when they lean on you it’s because they trust you in those big moments. Fourth down, money on the floor, trust No. 1.”

Houston HC DeMeco Ryans raved about what Diggs and RB Joe Mixon instantly provided in their first games.

“I mean that’s everything for us,” Ryans added. “Those guys can step up and make plays, no matter what the situation is. When you can count on those guys to make plays, it’s huge for our team, not just the offense, but what they give our entire team. Joe running the ball, the energy that he provided to our entire team, it was outstanding.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said the turnovers and miscues on offense were what lost the team the game.

“We were playing so good on defense,” Callahan said, via ESPN. “It’s almost as if we just punted it on first-and-10 every time, we might’ve won the game the way that we gave it away.”

Callahan said he told QB Will Levis to play within himself and not force the issue, as the team didn’t need him to create spectacular plays offensively.

“It was like, ‘Look, they haven’t done anything on offense. Our defense is playing lights-out. We don’t have to be exceptional on offense right now. We’re still trying to go score, but limiting the errors is what’s going to win us this game,‘” Callahan said.

Callahan said Bengals QB Joe Burrow was very similar early on in his career as he also took unnecessary risks.

“[Burrow] was very similar,” Callahan said. “He would hold the ball, take unnecessary risks, take a lot of hits early in his career — in his first two years — and he learned very quickly that that’s not a sustainable way to play football. You keep trying to get guys to understand the message and at some point, it clicks and makes sense and the light bulb goes on.”