AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Will Levis, Joe Mixon, Texans, Titans

Texans

After being traded from the Bills, Texans WR Stefon Diggs is happy to be in Houston but wouldn’t say anything bad about Buffalo.

“I always believe in where I’m supposed to be when I’m supposed to be at my feet, you know where I’m at,” Diggs said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “I don’t talk bad about my old girlfriend to make my new girlfriend feel good. Being here, this is where I am right now. It’s my place and it’s amazing. It’s some great people here. I can say there’s a lot of Southern hospitality here. I’m just happy to be where I am.”

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Texans believe WR Nico Collins is a number one receiver but Diggs should see the most targets because of his ability to thrive in the middle of the field.

is a number one receiver but Diggs should see the most targets because of his ability to thrive in the middle of the field. Graziano adds Houston wants to get RB Joe Mixon involved in the passing game and they feel he’ll transform their red zone offense.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they are still evaluating DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) before deciding on his Week 1 availability.

“We’ll see where we go throughout the week,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Feeling good about all our guys. Ready to get rolling for the year.”

As for Joe Mixon missing time this preseason with a quadriceps injury, Ryans expects Mixon to continue being the type of running back he’s always been.

“Joe will be Joe,” Ryans said. “Joe will be doing what he’s done his entire career. I don’t think you’ll see anything different. He’s a strong, physical back. He’s going to get yards. So, I’m excited about seeing Joe run the ball behind our offensive line.”

Mixon said he’s looking to continue building chemistry with their offensive line, receivers, and QB C.J. Stroud.

“Man, I feel good,” Mixon said. “The only thing is getting used to this heat. It’s hard getting used to that. But, other than that, man, getting my legs up under me and able to get that chemistry with the O-line and receivers and obviously C.J., Man I feel great.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan is impressed with QB Will Levis‘s development this off-season and believes he’s primed for a jump during his second season.

“Everything he’s done so far, he’s ready for the moment,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “There’s no question in my mind. He’s going to have to play well for us, obviously. But, just his demeanor, his confidence, and his comfort with the offense, all of those things have shown that he’s ready to go play football. I can’t wait to see it, and I’m excited for him to be able to show people, how far he’s come as well. So it’s, it’s exciting for both of us in that regard.”

Levis added that he’s ready to show what he’s accomplished this offseason and is trusting his abilities.

“It’s just trusting what I see,” Levis said. “And I think that’s one of the things I’ve improved on the most, just playing ball and doing the right thing over and over and over again. And, just knowing as long as you keep making those right decisions, you are going to keep putting your team in the best place to succeed. I just feel ready, and I’m looking forward to putting it on display.” According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have ruled out S Jamal Adams and LB Otis Reese for Week 1.