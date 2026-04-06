AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Jaylen Waddle, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Buffalo added WR D.J. Moore from the Bears to give QB Josh Allen a dynamic lead receiving option they have been chasing since moving on from WR Stefon Diggs. Bills HC Joe Brady highlighted Moore’s versatility and impact in the run game, along with his durability from the practice field to game days.

“DJ has a unique skill set,” Brady said, via Alec White of the team’s website. “He can play inside, he can play outside, he can run-block. He makes dynamic plays down the field.”

“Knock on wood, he plays, he practices. He’s out there every day. He’s playing every game, and he is playing and he’s not coming off the field. That’s unique at the wide receiver position … I’ve been wanting to coach him for the last few years, and so having that opportunity to kind of do it again excites me.”

Brady also talked about how impactful Moore can be for other receiving weapons like WR Khalil Shakir and TE Dalton Kincaid.

“Having a guy like DJ it’s going to help both of them. [Defenses] can’t just focus on one particular person. It gives us another layer of somebody on the outside. Khalil and Dalton have attacked a lot of the middle of the field, a lot of the inside zones … It was important to get a skill set like DJ, a guy that can stretch it, can win one-on-one, can get the ball in his hands, and he can win on a slant.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins sent WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos this offseason with a fourth-round pick for a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. Miami GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said they weren’t actively looking to move Waddle, but he feels Denver presented a good offer that helps them get younger and cheaper.

“I was not actively shopping. (Broncos GM George Paton) called. We had good conversations,” Sullivan said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We talked over the period of a lot of days. What became clear to me was, this was the right thing to do for the Miami Dolphins. Waddle is 27 years old. We’re in an era where the market for receivers is through the roof.”

“We’re in a position with our roster where we need to get younger and cheaper. It was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins to get two rookie players, if I do my job right, if we do our job right as a personnel staff, that will be on rookie contracts that we can grow with, with Malik (Willis).”

Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings will take a 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)

Patriots

Former Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore announced his retirement last week and spoke about his time in New England during a phone call with Mike Reiss.

“I had a lot of great teammates, a lot of great players I played with. A legendary coach I learned so much from. I had never been to the playoffs in five years [with the Bills]. Having an opportunity to go there and be successful individually and as a team was a great feeling. Seeing the work they put in — guys like Tom [Brady], Patrick Chung, [Devin] McCourty, [Julian] Edelman — it pushed me a lot more, too.” Gilmore told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I left it all out on the field. Hopefully, the red jacket, the gold jacket, that’s the goal. My style of play, how I played — mostly a man corner, covered the best guy each and every week, not too many guys can do that week in and week out…Right now I’m enjoying time with the family. I want to get into scouting and have a couple opportunities there. And I kind of want to get into coaching, but I think I’m going to wait a little bit for that to be with my wife. I do a little real estate on the side, but just raising these kids and trying to get them on the right track and be successful.”