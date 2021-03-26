AFC Notes: T.Y. Hilton, Colts, Texans, Titans

T.Y. Hilton

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and Stephen Holder write that the Ravens are believed to be the other team that made a hard run at WR T.Y. Hilton before he re-signed with the Colts, putting a multi-year deal with more guaranteed money on the table.

before he re-signed with the Colts, putting a multi-year deal with more guaranteed money on the table. However, per Zrebiec, the average value the Ravens offered on their contract was lower than the $8-$10 million Hilton got from the Colts on their one-year offer.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirms Hilton turned down significantly more money from the Ravens in order to re-sign with Indianapolis.

The base value of the deal is $8 million with another $2 million available in incentives for receptions and yards. Pro Football Talk reports Hilton can make $250,000 for each benchmark he hits, including 50, 60, 70 and 80 receptions and 600, 700, 800 and 900 yards.

Colts

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star writes that it is “fair to wonder” whether the Colts still need a true No. 1 receiver after essentially bringing back the same offense from last season.

Erickson notes that no other receiver on the Colts produced more than recently re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton ’s 56 reception, 762 yard-season in 2020.

’s 56 reception, 762 yard-season in 2020. Erickson also cites Colts GM Chris Ballard reasoning earlier this offseason that WR Michael Pittman can become a No. 1 receiver if he is able to stay healthy: “If Pittman doesn’t get hurt, I think we’re talking about him in a totally different vein, because he was really coming on. I think you started to see his talent more towards the end of the season.”

reasoning earlier this offseason that WR can become a No. 1 receiver if he is able to stay healthy: “If Pittman doesn’t get hurt, I think we’re talking about him in a totally different vein, because he was really coming on. I think you started to see his talent more towards the end of the season.” Erickson points out that Colts HC Frank Reich said last week that their “missing piece” is an F tight end to fill a receiver role at that position: “Really, the missing piece, a little bit, is the F tight end, the receiver/playmaker. In our offense, that position has been very productive for us. It gets good matchups with the things that we do. We’re pretty good at using the tight end.”

said last week that their “missing piece” is an F tight end to fill a receiver role at that position: “Really, the missing piece, a little bit, is the F tight end, the receiver/playmaker. In our offense, that position has been very productive for us. It gets good matchups with the things that we do. We’re pretty good at using the tight end.” Regarding the Colts’ hosting WR Sammy Watkins for a visit, Reich said he believes Watkins is a “great player” and they are keeping “all options open”: “We think Sammy is a great player and have a lot of respect for Sammy. We have to keep all options open.” (Kevin Bowen)

for a visit, Reich said he believes Watkins is a “great player” and they are keeping “all options open”: “We think Sammy is a great player and have a lot of respect for Sammy. We have to keep all options open.” (Kevin Bowen) According to Over The Cap, the Colts will need to save $2,601,287 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.

Texans

Texans’ new Chris Conley‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal carries a max value of $2 million. He’s set to earn $1.5 million guaranteed through a $250,000 signing bonus, his $1.25 million base salary is guaranteed, and can receive a $500,000 incentive through catches and playing time. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans’ recently signed veteran CB Janoris Jenkins feels he is the “missing piece” to the organization.

“I feel like I was a missing piece,” Jenkins said, via the team’s official Youtube. “They’ve got the run game. They’ve got a front. They’ve got the great coaching. So I just felt like if I could come here, I could help out a lot.”

Terry McCormick reports that the Titans have not requested a visit for free-agent WR Sammy Watkins .

According to Over The Cap, the Titans will need to save $3,050,560 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.