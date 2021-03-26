AFC Notes: T.Y. Hilton, Colts, Texans, Titans

T.Y. Hilton
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec and Stephen Holder write that the Ravens are believed to be the other team that made a hard run at WR T.Y. Hilton before he re-signed with the Colts, putting a multi-year deal with more guaranteed money on the table.
- However, per Zrebiec, the average value the Ravens offered on their contract was lower than the $8-$10 million Hilton got from the Colts on their one-year offer.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirms Hilton turned down significantly more money from the Ravens in order to re-sign with Indianapolis.
- The base value of the deal is $8 million with another $2 million available in incentives for receptions and yards. Pro Football Talk reports Hilton can make $250,000 for each benchmark he hits, including 50, 60, 70 and 80 receptions and 600, 700, 800 and 900 yards.
Colts
- Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star writes that it is “fair to wonder” whether the Colts still need a true No. 1 receiver after essentially bringing back the same offense from last season.
- Erickson notes that no other receiver on the Colts produced more than recently re-signed WR T.Y. Hilton’s 56 reception, 762 yard-season in 2020.
- Erickson also cites Colts GM Chris Ballard reasoning earlier this offseason that WR Michael Pittman can become a No. 1 receiver if he is able to stay healthy: “If Pittman doesn’t get hurt, I think we’re talking about him in a totally different vein, because he was really coming on. I think you started to see his talent more towards the end of the season.”
- Erickson points out that Colts HC Frank Reich said last week that their “missing piece” is an F tight end to fill a receiver role at that position: “Really, the missing piece, a little bit, is the F tight end, the receiver/playmaker. In our offense, that position has been very productive for us. It gets good matchups with the things that we do. We’re pretty good at using the tight end.”
- Regarding the Colts’ hosting WR Sammy Watkins for a visit, Reich said he believes Watkins is a “great player” and they are keeping “all options open”: “We think Sammy is a great player and have a lot of respect for Sammy. We have to keep all options open.” (Kevin Bowen)
- According to Over The Cap, the Colts will need to save $2,601,287 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.
Texans
- Texans’ new Chris Conley‘s one-year, $1.5 million deal carries a max value of $2 million. He’s set to earn $1.5 million guaranteed through a $250,000 signing bonus, his $1.25 million base salary is guaranteed, and can receive a $500,000 incentive through catches and playing time. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
Titans’ recently signed veteran CB Janoris Jenkins feels he is the “missing piece” to the organization.
“I feel like I was a missing piece,” Jenkins said, via the team’s official Youtube. “They’ve got the run game. They’ve got a front. They’ve got the great coaching. So I just felt like if I could come here, I could help out a lot.”
- Terry McCormick reports that the Titans have not requested a visit for free-agent WR Sammy Watkins.
- According to Over The Cap, the Titans will need to save $3,050,560 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.