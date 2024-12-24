AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor put the team on his back in Week 16, rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns to keep their playoff hopes alive. Taylor was out for redemption after dropping the ball early last week and wanted to get back to his physical, downhill running style.

“Like I said, that was something that never happened before and would never happen again,” Taylor said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “I already had predetermined in my mind, next time, I was going all the way through the tunnel.”

“That’s kind of the exciting part. It’s kind of when you start imposing your will, establishing that line of scrimmage. Those are the types of football games as a running back you love.”

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell posted a video with his voice from a previous conversation after another season-ending injury: “It is what it is, you let it go, put it in God’s hands and he’ll carry it. God is great.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan on the QB situation: “No decision on starting QB moving forward. Relatively good performance by Mason Rudolph on Sunday, just needed more. My goal is to put the QB on the field who gives us the best chance to win.” (Jim Wyatt)

