AFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos, Raiders, Jim Harbaugh

Teddy Bridgewater

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career. Most recently, he sustained a season-ending concussion that causes speculation around Bridgewater and if he’s thinking about retiring.

“I always say every time I get hit or every time I hit the ground, I ask God, ‘Why am I doing this?’’’ Bridgewater said, via 9 News. “Then when I get up and come to work on a Wednesday and see these guys working hard, that’s why you do it. The interactions you have with the guys in the locker room. The smiles you get to put on a fan’s face. The feeling of competing. That’s why you do this.”

Bridgewater was pretty frank about the future of his playing career when asked if he had plans to continue playing football after this season.

“Yeah, definitely,’’ he said.

Bridgewater’s 94.9 passer rating was the best of any Broncos’ quarterback since Peyton Manning in 2014. “I just think Teddy’s an NFL starting quarterback that has great intangibles and great qualities that you can’t coach,” said HC Vic Fangio. Despite the respectable year as the team’s starting quarterback, Bridgewater said he plans to sit down this offseason and evaluate how he can be better. “There’s some moments you’re proud, there’s some moments you’re not so proud,’’ Bridgewater said. “Everyone feels that way throughout the league. Even the guys who are playing the best football. I’ll look back a couple weeks from now and do some self-evaluating and self-scout on myself and write down a lot of notes. Some of the things I was pleased with, some of the things I want to work on this offseason, how I can be a better player in this league.” Broncos James Palmer reports that the Broncos view Patrick Surtain as a top-ten cornerback in the NFL and believe he has a chance to be a top-five cornerback next season. CBas a top-ten cornerback in the NFL and believe he has a chance to be a top-five cornerback next season.

Adam Beasley of PFN confirms that if the Broncos move on from HC Vic Fangio, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is someone to Denver could make a push to hire. Raiders Jason La Canfora reports that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is very well-liked by Raiders owner Mark Davis and that the two are familiar with each other as Harbaugh began his coaching career with the team in 2002 as a quarterbacks coach.

is very well-liked by Raiders owner and that the two are familiar with each other as Harbaugh began his coaching career with the team in 2002 as a quarterbacks coach. La Canfora adds that Davis has been “very impressed” with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia since taking over for Jon Gruden . Although, La Canfora says the opportunity to land Harbaugh would still be attractive for Las Vegas.

since taking over for . Although, La Canfora says the opportunity to land Harbaugh would still be attractive for Las Vegas. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that several sources have told him that the Raiders and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh are expected to have some interest in a potential deal.