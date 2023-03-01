AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Bengals, Ravens, Marcus Peters, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals GM Duke Tobin said they are considering trading WR Tee Higgins , who has a year left on his contract, and thinks the receiver will be in Cincinnati for a long time: “He’s exactly what we’re looking for when we draft a guy. … I envision him being part of what we do going forward for a long time,” per Zack Cox of NESN.

As for RB Joe Mixon, who is also entering the last year of his deal, Tobin said he’s not making predictions but wouldn’t commit to him being on next year’s roster: “I don’t know.” (Dehner)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he’s been texting “back and forth, here and there” with QB Lamar Jackson . (Matt Verderame)

Harbaugh did mention that OLB coach Rob Leonard is leaving to become the DL coach of the Raiders. (Zrebiec)

said the team is “going to keep swinging” at the wide receiver position and that “Hopefully at one of these points, we’ll hit the ball out of the park.” (Zrebiec) DeCosta added that he sees five or six first-round receivers in this draft class.

, DeCosta said: “The only camps that I know are me and Lamar. We talk. We texted. Not really concerned with perceptions… I have a lot of admiration and respect for Lamar.” (Mike Giardi) DeCosta also says he’s had a few conversations with CB Marcus Peters and his representatives and calls him a “true Raven”. (Matt Verderame)

and his representatives and calls him a “true Raven”. (Matt Verderame) Aaron Wilson writes TCU WR Quentin Johnston met with the Titans while at the NFL Combine. Johnston also met with the Ravens, Packers, and Lions, and had a private meeting with the Texans.

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan didn’t rule out the possibility of re-signing veteran QB Mason Rudolph, despite having Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett on the roster.

“As you guys saw in the playoffs, it’s important to have more than two quarterbacks available,” Khan said. “We had a great relationship. Good conversation with Mason. And the door’s still open.”