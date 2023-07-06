AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. points out Bengals WR Tee Higgins actually became more efficient when he played without WR Ja’Marr Chase , while Chase’s efficiency dropped in the games he played without Higgins.

actually became more efficient when he played without WR , while Chase’s efficiency dropped in the games he played without Higgins. He explains that doesn’t mean Higgins is a better player than Chase but it does lend support to the belief that Higgins is a capable No. 1 receiver in his own right and not just benefiting from playing in the same offense as Chase. While it’s a small sample size of snaps, Dehner notes it’s relevant given Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due for a significant extension.

Ravens

Ravens CB Rock Ya-Sin spoke to reporters and revealed former Ravens CB Anthony Averett was one of the players who convinced him to sign with Baltimore.

“I was actually in Vegas last year with Anthony Averett,” Ya-Sin said, via RavensWire.com. “So, we were talking about the culture here – the guys, the locker room – all the time. You know how it is when you’re teammates with a guy, and you’re playing on the side of the field, talking about the places you’ve been. So, I had a good idea of what Baltimore was like.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson explained that QB Kenny Pickett may not have the pure arm strength of former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, but he has all the intangibles and makeup to become a great quarterback.

“Then there is the experience, but at the same time, [Pickett] is just as smart,” Johnson said, via Steelers Wire. “So, the arm might not be like Ben, but he got the heart. He’s a good football player. He’s never going to give up. He is always going to try to be the best at throwing or reading. Whatever it is, he will work his ass off to be the best at it.”

Johnson has set high goals for himself in 2023, adding that he wants to cement himself as one of the top receivers in the league.

“Hundred catches,” Johnson said. “Over a thousand yards. All-Pro. Pro Bowl. Championship. I’m humble. I don’t want to come off cocky or nothing like that. I’m humble. I just want to work and play football. Make plays. When I say that stuff, I say it in the humblest way. I know how it is because people can take it the wrong way. It’s a blessing. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity and I just want to continue that.