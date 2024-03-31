AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Regarding Bengals’ franchise WR Tee Higgins, who requested a trade from Cincinnati, executive Katie Blackburn said they plan on getting through the 2024 season with Huggins and then evaluate the roster.

“The plan is to certainly get through this year. Our job is to get to these next phases start looking at the whole overall roster and see how we can fit everything together. We’ll see how it all comes out,” she said via Kelsey Conway.

Browns

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, an announcement for the Eagles’ Brazil game is “not anticipated” to come at the annual NFL meetings. Kay Cabot adds “multiple teams are still in play” including the Browns to play in Brazil.

Browns GM Andrew Berry mentioned RB Nick Chubb is set to start running for the first time since surgery this month: “I think the next 3 months will be pretty telling in terms of his potential readiness for early in the season.” (Tony Grossi)

Browns RB D'Onta Foreman signed a one-year, veteran salary benefit deal that includes $335,000 guaranteed, $167,500 as a signing bonus and $167,500 of his base salary. (Over The Cap)

signed a one-year, veteran salary benefit deal that includes $335,000 guaranteed, $167,500 as a signing bonus and $167,500 of his base salary. (Over The Cap) Tennessee QB Joe Milton will take an official 30 visit with the Browns. (Jordan Schultz)

Ravens

Ravens president Sashi Brown spoke on QB Lamar Jackson and the upcoming season, as did HC John Harbaugh.

“[Jackson has] been great in terms of coming back and really buying in,” Ravens president Sashi Brown said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I thought Eric [DeCosta, Ravens GM] and John and Oz [Newsome] and Steve [Bisciotti, Ravens owner] did a great job just sticking through it last year and really putting some pieces around him so that he could feel successful and see the commitment to him as well.”

Harbaugh noted that the offensive line is going to be a focus for the Ravens this offseason, as they need to replace three starters including guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson, as well as RT Morgan Moses.

“We’ve got to find who the next guys are going to be,” Harbaugh noted on the offensive line. “We have the guys in-house. We have free agents that we signed. And then we’ve got the draft. I’m confident that we’ll have a very good offensive line.”

The Ravens have a top-30 visit scheduled with Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, per Dane Brugler.