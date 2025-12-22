AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Quinshon Judkins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins ended up playing in Week 16 after going through concussion protocol again this season. Higgins admitted he was nervous about what concussion specialists were going to tell him during his visit last week, but thinks the offense showed what they can do when everyone is on the field.

“Obviously, I was very anxious and nervous about what they were going to say,” Higgins said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Honestly, praying I come here and get positive news and come back with positive news to tell the team.”

“Offense was at full power today. We had everybody. You see what we can do when we have everybody together.”

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow explained how Higgins was able to quickly throw off Miami’s entire defensive game plan by making a few tough plays early.

“That’s why Tee is who he is and why we value him so much; he just makes plays like that,” Burrow said. “They were pressuring a little bit early, and Tee makes those two plays, and then they can’t pressure as much. When they do, they have to play different coverages behind it, so that lets us get the ball out quickly in space. So it just started with those two for Tee … I think they had a plan, and then those two plays happened and they had to change their plan.”

Bengals S Jordan Battle was fined $8,068 for a hit on a defenseless player.

Browns

Mary Kay Cabot reports that Browns Quinshon Judkins’ dislocated ankle and fractured fibula will cause him to miss four to five months, and he will be ready to return in the spring. ’ dislocated ankle and fractured fibula will cause him to miss four to five months, and he will be ready to return in the spring.

Ravens

The Ravens’ playoff chances took a big hit after a Week 16 loss at home to the Patriots on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore S Kyle Hamilton was brutally honest about losing a game where seemingly every part of the team had its own failures.

“It’s been a theme for the past couple of years, honestly,” Hamilton said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “It’s frustrating at this point to keep having the same conversations with you guys, and I’m sure it’s frustrating on your end to keep asking these questions. It’s redundant. No excuses at this point.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson exited the game with a back injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. The star quarterback expressed his frustration with another nagging injury preventing him from helping the team in an injury-riddled season.

“I can’t control that,” Jackson said. “I’m on the ground, I’m down, I gave myself up. Getting injured, and then we’re fighting for a chance to make the playoffs. I can’t finish the game with my guys. It’s BS.”

On their final possession of the game, RB Derrick Henry didn’t touch the ball as RB Keaton Mitchell ran twice before they punted on third down. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh spoke on the decision and said they planned on Henry coming in should they have moved the ball.

“The play call is the play call. If it works, we’re thrilled about it,” Harbaugh said. “If it doesn’t work, we’re not happy about it. I don’t like the drive at all. Looking back, would I rather have had Derrick starting the drive? Yes, but Derrick was kind of ready for Keaton to start that drive, and then he was planning on coming in next.”

Ravens LB David Ojabo was fined $13,980 for a hip-drop tackle.