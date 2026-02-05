AFC Notes: Todd Monken, Jim Schwartz, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo doesn’t think much has changed with DC Jim Schwartz’s situation, as he seems to want out while the organization wants him to return, but no resolution seems near yet.
- Browns GM Andrew Berry talked about hiring new HC Todd Monken: “We wanted someone that can lead, develop and grow a young team. Because if we’re not the youngest, we’re going to be one of the youngest in the league in 2026.” (Scott Petrak)
- Monken said the Week 1 QB is to be determined, but talked about his excitement to coach QB Shedeur Sanders and all the players. (Petrak)
- He was also asked about his season with Cleveland as OC in 2019 where things didn’t go as well as they would have liked: “I learned a lot in that 2019 season. I think you learn a heck of a lot more when things aren’t going well.” (Zac Jackson)
- Monken revealed he’s talked to Schwartz, but then diverted to praise the veteran coach: “It’s been a bitch to go against his defense the last 3 years, schematically and more importantly the players… From an offensive or defensive perspective, it starts with having elite players.” (Jackson)
- He feels it’s “inappropriate for me to comment about that at this time” when talking about whether Schwartz will remain in his role for 2026. (Jackson)
- Monken also talked about keeping the defensive scheme the same regardless of who the DC is: “We’re not changing the system. It’s a very difficult system to go against. The defensive players were one of reasons I took this job. I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz.” (Petrak)
- On the offensive side of the ball, Monken wouldn’t limit them to a specific scheme and wants to maximize talent. (Petrak)
- Monken also confirmed he will call offensive plays during games. (Jackson)
- Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam was also asked about the Schwartz situation: “I think Jim and Jim’s future is a subject for another day.” (Jackson)
- Haslam said the quarterback decisions will be entirely Monken’s call. (Jackson)
- SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver makes sense as an internal option if Schwartz doesn’t return, while Texans pass game coordinator Cory Undlin could be an external option due to his history with Monken.
Ravens
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Ravens are expected to hire Steelers RBs coach Eddie Faulkner in the same role.
Steelers
- Per Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have hired Montana State DC Shawn Howe and San Jose State head of athletic performance Abe Munayer.
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Texas Tech OLBs coach C.J. Ah You is expected to be named OLBs coach with the Steelers.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!