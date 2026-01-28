AFC Notes: Todd Monken, Nick Herbig, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Adam Schefter reports that Browns’ new HC Todd Monken is bringing in former Ravens OL coach George Warhop to the same position in Cleveland.
Ravens
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that the Ravens are a team to keep an eye on for Bills’ impending free agent FB Reggie Gilliam.
- Per Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens ILBs coach Tyler Santucci will be staying with the Ravens after they blocked him from going elsewhere.
- According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens finalized a deal to sign former Falcons OL coach Dwayne Ledford to the same role in Baltimore.
- Zrebiec also mentions that the Ravens are hiring Shawn Flaherty as assistant OL coach.
Steelers
- Cameron Wolfe reports that the Steelers are hiring Adam Henry as their new WR coach. He spent the past three seasons in the same role with the Bills.
- Gerry Dulac reports that new HC Mike McCarthy will bring back LB coach Scott McCurley, QB coach Tom Arth, and DB coach Gerald Alexander.
- There’s been speculation about Steelers LB Nick Herbig being on the trade block. Former Steelers DL Breiden Fehoko said he spoke with Herbig, who doesn’t care about the “trade smoke” and just wants to be treated like he’s a full-time starter by any team.
