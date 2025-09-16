AFC Notes: Tom Brady, Maxx Crosby, Sean Payton, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Denver lost a heartbreaker in Week 2 after committing a leverage penalty to turn a missed 60-yard field goal into a much easier 45-yard attempt on an untimed down. Broncos HC Sean Payton talked about the self-inflicted mistakes down the stretch that cost them.

“Let me start by saying, obviously, a disappointing loss,” Payton said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We did a lot of things late in that game to keep us from winning. It’ll be painful to watch that film. And yet, we’ll get the corrections made. So, starts with me, our staff. But we had a number of opportunities to not be in that position late, and unfortunately, we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.”

Payton also took the blame for the critical leverage penalty, saying the were alignment issues caused by calling a unique field goal block attempt for that specific situation.

“We had a certain field goal block [in the game plan] in the event of a game-ending field goal,” Payton added, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “But that’s on me in that situation. It’s not on [special teams coach] Darren [Rizzi], it’s not on Tillman. A 60-yard field goal attempt is different … The alignment got wrong and the [officials’] call was correct … My big regret flying home was, you know … that [block attempt] is more for a gimme than a 60-yard attempt. And that’s on me.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll refuted the report that minority owner Tom Brady meets with OC Chip Kelly three or so times a week to go over the film and game plan. (Vincent Bonsignore)

refuted the report that minority owner meets with OC three or so times a week to go over the film and game plan. (Vincent Bonsignore) The NFL issued the following statement about Brady sitting in the coaches’ booth during games: “There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches’ booth or wearing a headset during a game. Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.” (Tom Pelissero)

They continued: “All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System.” (Pelissero)

The league clarified what he can and cannot do as an owner and broadcaster: “Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings. He may attend production meetings remotely, but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off-site with a player, like he did last year a couple of times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it’s up to the club, coach, or players to determine what they say in those sessions.” (Pelissero)

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said the team gravitates towards HC Pete Carroll because of his competitiveness, which resonates throughout the locker room.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re going against, and I’m dead serious when I say this, he’s a super competitive human being, no matter who it is,” Crosby said, via PFT. “Like, he’ll find a reason to get competitive, and that’s why I get along with him, and that’s why the guys love him, because like, in my head, I’ll have to come up with stuff sometimes to give me an edge, you know what I mean? And he’s the same way. Every week, every practice, no matter if we’re doing a joint practice versus the Niners, he’s got a story that he comes up with and hits us with something. So he has a great way of reaching the team in a lot of different ways.”