AFC Notes: Tommy Townsend, Luke Getsy, Chiefs, Raiders, Titans

Chiefs

Chiefs P Tommy Townsend could be playing elsewhere in 2024 after P Matt Araiza signed with Kansas City in late February. (Matt Derrick) Townsend signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus last year, which is a sign he might be out of the team’s price range.

Raiders

New Raiders OC Luke Getsy wants their system to accentuate their players’ strengths and find “ways to emphasize” their best athletes.

“You always have to play into the players that you have, and your best players have to be the ones shining on Sunday,” Getsy said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “And so, it’s always about finding what everybody does best, and finding cool and unique ways to emphasize that every week.”

Getsy said he connected with HC Antonio Pierce on building a physical mentality.

“That’s going to be evident,” Getsy said. “I use that phrase, as an offense we want everyone to feel our film, we don’t just want them to see it, and that’s going to be a big part of it. I think that’s where AP and I really hit it off.”

Getsy is excited to work with QB Aidan O’Connell and considers him to be a player who is always prepared.

“Without even knowing him or talking to him about anything yet, I could tell you right now that guy has got to be someone that prepares his butt off and is a great teammate,” Getsy said. “I mean, for the guys to rally around him the way that I saw from the outside looking in, and for him to go perform in the way that he did in the end of that season, that just speaks volumes. So, I’m excited to get to know him, excited to work with him for sure.”

Titans

Titans former UDFA RB Julius Chestnut made the team in both 2022 and 2023 and contributed on special teams. His season was cut short in 2023 with a hamstring injury, which makes it harder to secure a roster spot for a third straight season.

“It was hard, an adjustment definitely,” Chestnut said about last season, via Jim Wyatt of NFL.com. “But I had people around me helping me out, and I tried to use the time to get better.”

“I really just spent the time trying to get better at my weaknesses, trying to be better in the passing game, trying to catch more, do things like that, and focus on my conditioning,” Chestnut continued. “When you get to the NFL, you really don’t know how to condition well, or how it was going to be. So, once I learned it’s a different kind of style than college football, I had to adjust. So really, just learning.”