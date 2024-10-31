AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Bill Belichick, Kayshon Boutte, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

After the Jets fired HC Robert Saleh, many opened rumors that former Patriots HC Bill Belichick could be the replacement. Belichick admitted he isn’t very fond of the way New York operates and doesn’t agree with the decision to fire Saleh.

“You know, Peyton, Eli,” Belichick said, via Armando Salguero of Outkick.com, “I’m not a big Jets fan, in case you don’t know that.”

“Coach Saleh did a good job with that program. I mean, he brought in a culture, a level of toughness and competitiveness. Unfortunately, the offense hasn’t been what … a lot of quarterbacks last year.”

“That’s kind of what it’s been there at the Jets. They’ve barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years so, you know, the owner being the owner, [it’s] ready, fire, aim.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte has caught nearly all of his targets on his eight receptions so far this season. He mentioned how he’s always demanding the football, like in his touchdown reception against the Texans.

“For me personally, in the game, I get frustrated when I’m not getting thrown the ball knowing that I’ve caught every ball that’s thrown to me this season,” Boutte said, via Mark Daniels. “So, I just feel like I would always go to the sideline and demand the ball. So, whether it was that deep ball – I asked for that. The Texans game, I asked for that. So, I feel like I shouldn’t have to really ask.”

Boutte recalled how he was quickly benched by Bill Belichick in 2023 and had a one-on-one meeting with HC Jerod Mayo going into this season.

“Last year, as we probably all know, I got sidelined after the first game, Eagles, with Bill Belichick,” Boutte said. “So, just coming back this season I sat with coach Mayo, and I was just like, ‘I refuse to go through the same (expletive) I did last year.’ I’d say my mindset shifted knowing that I want to be on the field, one of those types of players. That’s kind of where I’m at in my career.”

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots are monitoring the trade market for a potential addition at wide receiver, defensive tackle, or offensive tackle.