AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- When examining the trade market, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Broncos are an interesting team going into the deadline given they are 5-3 and could trade for players or trade some away.
- Fowler names OLB Baron Browning, CB Damarri Mathis, and QB Zach Wilson as depth players who could be trade candidates.
- Fowler could also see TE Greg Dulcich and WR Courtland Sutton drawing interest.
Chargers
- When examining the trade market, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Chargers are an interesting team going into the deadline given they are 4-3 and could be tempted to add players to contend for a playoff berth.
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper says receiver and cornerback specifically are two positions the Chargers could use reinforcements at, especially cornerback with how hard injuries have hit the position.
- Some potential targets Popper mentions include Rams CB Tre’Davious White, Jets WR Mike Williams, Patriots WR K.J. Osborn and Giants WR Darius Slayton.
- Popper notes White has been given permission by the Rams to seek a trade and the Chargers were interested in bringing back Williams at a lower salary before cutting him this offseason.
- He adds Jets CB D.J. Reed would be an interesting potential target if the Jets elect to sell before the deadline, as he’s in the final year of his contract. It would likely take a mid-round pick, though, as opposed to a late-rounder for the other targets, per Popper.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Chargers worked out P Jake Gerardi.
Raiders
- Although Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said the offensive play-calling under OC Luke Getsy must improve, he also wants better play out of their offensive linemen, quarterback, and runningbacks: “[Offensive play-calling] has to get better. But the OL, QB, RBs, turnovers — all those things have to get cleaned up.” (Vic Tafur)
- Pierce said TE Michael Mayer is close to returning from the Non-Football Illness: “I think we’re getting close. I do think we’re getting close.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Pierce indicated first-round TE Brock Bowers underwent an X-ray scan following Week 8, but checked out fine, via Gutierrez.
