AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Brandon Scherff, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Tom Pelissero mentions Jaguars G Brandon Scherff as a potential trade candidate to watch in the lead-up to the deadline.
- The Jaguars announced OL Mitch Morse was evaluated for a concussion following their Week 9 loss.
Texans
- Texans FB Troy Hairston received a fine of $5,130 for unnecessary roughness due to a blindside block in Week 8.
- Tom Pelissero could see the Texans adding a receiver in a trade before the deadline.
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan on starting QB Mason Rudolph over Will Levis in Week 9: “Will Levis felt better during the week, but still had fatigue with the shoulder at the end of the week. Decided to sit him another week and go with Mason Rudolph. Levis is close.” (Jim Wyatt)
- At quarterback, Callahan plans to start Levis when healthy and he’s hopeful that will happen in Week 10. (Turron Davenport)
- Callahan said if RT Dillon Radunz is healthy, OL Daniel Brunskill will play center. If not, Brunskill will remain at RT and Corey Levin will be the center. (Terry McCormick)
- Callahan wants to get RB Tyjae Spears back to lessen RB Tony Pollard‘s workload. (McCormick)
- Callahan shouted out LB Jack Gibbens for making the most of his opportunity and noted how difficult it would be to replace him with LB Jerome Baker because of how well he’s playing. (McCormick)
