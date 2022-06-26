AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor notes that while the team hasn’t figured out exactly what to do with RB Travis Etienne yet, they know he has the speed to contribute in many ways on offense.

“The speed’s real,” Taylor said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “I mean that was obviously something everybody knew coming out of college not having a chance to see a lot of the stuff he was able to do last year because he wasn’t able to play, so the speed’s very real. He did a good job of just showing understanding of the different roles we’re trying to see. We’re throwing him in all different positions just to see what he’s comfortable with, what he needs to work on as we move forward, and give him plans moving further into summer coming back for training camp. But he’s been really receptive to everything. He’s shown an ability to grasp a lot of different things and show that he’s capable of doing things.”

Texans

The Texans selected QB Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 draft after he declared following his third season at Stanford. There was a segment of the scouting community, however, that believes Mills could have put himself in the running for a first-round selection, maybe even the top pick, if he had stayed in school another year. Given how shaky the 2022 QB class ended up, they may be on to something, but Mills isn’t worrying about what he can’t change.

“It’s not too big of a deal to me,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I am where I am. I got drafted to Houston, and I’m Houston’s quarterback at this point. I don’t try to pay that too much attention. I think that’s more for the media to blow up than it’s worrisome to me.”

Titans

Titans CB Kristian Fulton believes that the team has a strong enough defense to make a trip to the Super Bowl this season.

“We see that there’s potential. We see what we brought back. We just want to keep that going. We know we can be a special group,” Fulton said, via Jack Gentry of AtoZ Sports Nashville. “The best defense usually gets to the Super Bowl. That’s our goal and intention. Just trying to take on a bigger role as far as reading the offense. I want to be around the ball more this season, so that’s what it’s going to take. Getting lined up and know what’s coming to me pre-snap, that way I can play faster.”