AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Browns Draft Buzz, Ravens

“ Trenton Simpson , I expect him to be the starting early-down WILL [linebacker],” Harbaugh said. “We do a lot on passing downs with dime [packages] and different kinds of personnel groups in the field. He can continue to grow into that. I think he’s going to take a big step this year. I remember Patrick Queen took a big step in his third year, as well, so that would probably be our expectation. He’s working hard. He’s already in the building every single day, he’s watching film on his own, he’s in phenomenal shape.”

“I feel great about the linebacker position,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I think we do need some guys. I mean, we lost a bunch of guys, so we’ve got to replace those guys. I think we’ve got some good young guys coming up. William Kwenkeu, nobody knows about him, but he played two games last year. I’m kind of excited [about] him as a special teams guy and a growing, developing linebacker.”

As for RB Keaton Mitchell, Harbaugh said that he is on track to return heading into training camp.

“I do think [Mitchell] has been on schedule, he’s been on track,” Harbaugh said. “That was a really tough injury. So, the fact that he got back when he did was, to me, almost miraculous that he was out there playing at all. I’m almost certain, as much as you can be sure, he’s going to be [on] a whole other level coming back in the spring and then again into training camp, because he is going to be a year and a half out of that deal.”