AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

There was some surprise that TE Tyler Warren slid to the Colts at No. 14 overall. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who agrees that Bears’ first-round TE Colston Loveland provides more value to the passing game and Warren won’t be “running away from anyone” with his speed.

“A tight end like (Colston) Loveland (chosen No. 10 by Chicago) is a dynamic athlete who can get open on his own and really affect the passing game,” one executive said. “That is more valuable to me than what the Colts are getting, because Warren is not running away from anyone, including middle linebackers.”

Another executive thinks Warren will make an impact with his ability to make contested catches.

“They are going to have a lot of hats that you have to account for in the run game,” another exec said. “He doesn’t create all his separation with athleticism, but he is really big at the catch point. He can adjust. He is going to make contested catches. He is strong. You can do a lot of things across personnel groups with that guy.”

As for second-round EDGE JT Tuimoloau, one executive views him as a “power rusher.”

“He’s a little different,” the executive said. “More of a power rusher. Good player. He may never be a double-digit sack guy, but he is well-rounded.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars made a blockbuster move in the 2025 NFL Draft to pick Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who expects Hunter to stick to one position once he suffers an injury.

“I can’t name a dual-threat guy who played both ways at the level they are drafting him at,” one executive said. “Deion Sanders? Rod Woodson? They all settled into whatever their position is. As soon as he gets one injury and is out for three weeks, he is going to one side of the ball.”

Another executive thinks Jacksonville went the opposite of the analytics route by trading for Hunter.

“The Jags have a young GM who, by all accounts, would be more analytically inclined in his decision-making, in an organization that you think holds analytics in high regard,” another exec said, “and what do they do? They do the opposite of the analytical decision by trading up to select a non-quarterback.”

Although one executive believes Hunter will have an impact on the Jaguars’ offense, he’s skeptical about the amount of value Jacksonville relinquished.

“Hunter will really affect the game and will be great for the quarterback, but I would not have paid that much,” the executive said. “We’ll see when they are not picking in the first round next year how it feels, and if it’s a top-10 pick they traded away.”

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said that QB Cam Ward was “on it pretty quick” when it came to greeting the team’s other draft picks and going around the facility to meet his new teammates.

“A lot of that, we talked with him before the draft, he has great awareness in terms of where he is at,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “He knows that stepping into an NFL locker room, he’s going to have to earn the respect of everybody in that locker room. First, building relationships with everyone on the team is a big part of it. But that’s one of the special things about him that we kind of learned through the process, that he has great awareness. And I think he knows he has to earn the respect of everyone here.”