AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, L’Jarius Sneed, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts drafted third-round CB Justin Walley despite having CBs Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Charvarius Ward already on the roster. Walley said he is grateful to the organization for bringing him into their experienced group.

“It means a lot,” Walley said, via Nate Adkins of the Indianapolis Star. “We have a lot of guys in the room who have a lot of experience. A lot of good players in the room. To still decide to take me in the third round is a blessing. To have the mind to know they think that much of me will help me out a lot.”

Colts DC Lou Anarumo explained that their wealth of cornerbacks allows them to match up better against offenses and tight ends in passing situations.

“It’s been a matchup league,” Anarumo said. “Certainly, if the offense puts out a certain personnel group, you want to be able to match up with what they’re doing. Especially on third down. The days, to me, of putting linebackers on tight ends is not ideal for the defense. It’s been a matchup league. Certainly, if the offense puts out a certain personnel group, you want to be able to match up with what they’re doing. Especially on third down. The days, to me, of putting linebackers on tight ends is not ideal for the defense.”

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds added Walley and their other cornerbacks will help in man coverage.

“Really it’s the ability to play man and the ability to tackle,” Dodds said. “You’re going to see more man defense, and (Walley) can do that. We played a lot more Cover-3 before; those guys had people underneath them helping them. You’re just going to see a lot more man defense. We may line up with four corners, we may line up at three – a lot more multiple as far as personnel groups.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has quickly noticed WR/CB Travis Hunter‘s love for the game in practice and enjoys the energy he’s bringing to the practice field.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m sure you guys see it, him out here, the dancing at practice. The fun, the love of the game. That’s one of the cool things about not just him but all the guys we brought in, they’re guys that love football,” Udinski said, via John Shipley of Sports Illustrated.

Udinski said Hunter brings the same joyful energy to their meeting room.

“I think that’s apparent, the way they practice. It makes our job a lot of fun to get out here on the grass with those guys. Whether it’s on the grass or in the meeting room, it’s that same energy and passion for the game or passion for being around their teammates that they bring every day,” Udinski said.

Udinski said they are looking for “maximum efficiency” from Hunter.

“Yeah, you’re definitely going for maximum efficiency. You’re trying to optimize the time, so it’s different. It’s a unique challenge, but it’s a fun challenge, it’s an exciting challenge,” Udinski said. “He’s the type of guy that because of that passion and the love of the game, who’s up for the challenge and can do it. It’s definitely different compared to the rest of the guys and his schedule. It’s a unique skill set, unique person and a unique player. That’s been fun as well.”

Titans

Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed is recovering from knee and quad injuries from last season. Brian Callahan said Sneed is “in a good spot” and they are managing his workload this offseason.

“He’s coming back injury-wise,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “So, the rehab process is ongoing. He’s in a good spot, excited about where he’s at. But there’s definitely a part of, I’d like to practice more. I think he’s on the same page, too, where you got to balance those things. There’s a management part for a lot of players. But there’s also you got to practice and get better at your craft and continue to improve. So, we’ll balance that. I feel good about where that process is for us and for him. I think he’s well on the same page as well.”

Regarding Sneed’s knee injury, Callahan said it’s an issue they’ll need to “manage all the time.”

“I mean the knee is something that you manage all the time,” Callahan said. “And then for the quad injury, it has taken some time to rehab from. So those things are still kind of ongoing, simultaneously. It’s all part of the process for him. But he’s in a great place, excited about where he’s at. He’s progressing as expected.”