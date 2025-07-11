AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Lloyd Cushenberry, Jaguars, Ravens, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile said first-round WR/CB Travis Hunter is quickly making an impact in their offseason program and catching the attention of their coaches.

“He just has a wealth of talent, and he’s a super intelligent guy, which makes it super fun,” Campanile said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s really quick on the uptake. So he’s a fun guy to coach, to be around. I know his position coaches love coaching him, and it’s pretty impressive to watch a guy do that.”

Campanile also praised coaches like secondary coach Ron Milus, assistant DBs coach Drew Lascari, DBs coach Anthony Perkins, and senior defensive assistant Bill Sheridan for getting Hunter acclimated.

“It’s cool. It’s been really fun,” Campanile said. “But I also think the coaches, coach Milus, Drew Lascari, Anthony Perkins, Bill Sheridan, those guys have done a great job of just getting him up to speed on everything, and he’s done a great job responding to it.”

Campanile thinks Hunter is proving to be a really intelligent player this offseason.

“I think it really takes a sharp person to do that,” Campanile said. “He’s just blessed with a lot of intelligence and maturity. It is, it’s impressive to watch, for sure.”

Ravens

Ravens OL Coach George Warhop is impressed by LSU rookies Emery Jones, Jr. and Garrett Dellinger.

“Both of those guys, this is probably the fifth or sixth kid I’ve had from [LSU’s] offensive line coach, and they all come in well prepared,” Warhop said, via the team’s website. “Emery is very smart; he’s very engaged; he’s plugged in. He’ll get off to the side and try to do the stuff we’re doing. He can’t do what we’re doing, but he can mimic it on his own. I’ve been most impressed with him, and with ‘Delli,’ in the meeting rooms. Just understanding what we’re doing, and they’re very, very, very close to being really good pro players, in that regard.”

Rookie OL Carson Vinson was a player that Warhop identified during the pre-draft process and said the team couldn’t miss out on drafting him due to his size.

“We need to see guys with his size, his range, his length, and his ability [to] compete and not back down,” Warhop said. “So, once I saw that and how God made him – and there’s not that many guys like that – [so] I was like, ‘If we have a chance, we need to draft him.’ I just thought I needed to push as much as I could for him every time he came up.”

Titans

Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry is returning to the lineup after suffering a torn Achilles last season. Cushenberry said he’s close to being fully cleared.

“I feel good, man,” Cushenberry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I am close to being back, cleared and healthy and ready to go. The offseason has been good, I am locking in on my diet, getting in the best shape as I can. I am doing well.”

Cushenberry has been working diligently with Tennessee’s training staff on his return.

“It’s been long, and it’s been tough,” Cushenberry said. “It’s been a lot of long and lonely days in the training room with all the staff, but they’ve been great. It’s been slow, trying to build my calf strength back up, and everything around it. It’s a tough process, but I think it is going well.”

Cushenberry wouldn’t put a timetable on his return but is “very optimistic” about being available for Week 1.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it yet, but I am on track,” Cushenberry said. “Things are looking up, and I just have to take it one day at a time. This summer is going to be huge for me, getting back into football shape, and ready to go. But I’ll be back. I’ll be back soon. I am very optimistic about Week One, and being out there, starting, and ready to go. My body will tell me if I’m ready, but I feel pretty good.”