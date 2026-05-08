AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Mitchell Trubisky, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts traded their first-round pick in 2026 to the Jets in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner last season, which wound up being the No. 16 overall pick. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who notes that Indianapolis wouldn’t have found a high-quality player at that point in the round.

“They would not have gotten a Sauce Gardner picking where they were going to pick, whether that was at 16 or later in the round,” an executive said. “That verdict on that trade is going to be determined by their next first-round pick, and what that looks like.”

Another executive thinks second-round LB CJ Allen will eventually be a team captain, while he was also pleased with some of their later-round picks.

“CJ Allen is probably going to end up being a team captain on defense, and then they took some late-round swings on guys who had talent, but also big question marks,” another exec said. “That could buffer some of the early picks they didn’t have.”

One executive thinks Indianapolis picked up “tough players” who play violently.

“These are tough players,” one said. “They have violent play styles. They take the ball away. They love football. To me, this is what you are looking for.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone confirmed that WR/DB Travis Hunter will continue to play on both sides of the ball.

“He is set to play both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said, via PFT. “The piece that I think we can expect to see is actually an uptick in corner usage. Last year it was a higher volume, higher percentage of wide receiver usage than it was corner. I think we can expect to see that corner percentile and count go up. That’s not to say anything impacts his availability and usage on offense. It just means that cornerback usage will increase.”

Titans

Tennessee added QB Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, who will serve as a veteran mentor to Ward. Trubisky also has experience in new OC Brian Daboll‘s system after playing for him in Buffalo.

“It’s been helpful to have Mitch here. He had a foundation of some of the things that we’ve done. He’s played a long time and been through a lot of things in his career,” Daboll said via Titan Insider. “He was a high draft pick, then going to different teams. He’s had some ups, he’s had some downs. I think that’s good for all the young quarterbacks to hear his story and how he approached it being a quarterback. It’s a tough position to play both on and off the field.”

Rounding out the quarterback room is former Lions third-round pick in QB Hendon Hooker, who initially projects to be fourth on the depth chart.

“Hendon had a good workout for us a couple of weeks ago. Obviously, a productive player at Tennessee, so it’s been good to have four guys. You can ever have enough quarterbacks. As many quarterbacks as you can have right now is a good thing,” Daboll said.