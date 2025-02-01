AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Joe Thuney, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

The Chiefs are set to play in their third consecutive Super Bowl. When recording his New Heights podcast, TE Travis Kelce said he is embracing the villain arc Kansas City has established going into this year’s title game.

“I love it,” Kelce said. “At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I was the ‘do you feel bad for ‘em guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there, because it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons. When people are saying whatever they want, you just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid appeared on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go podcast alongside former Patriots HC Bill Belichick. When talking about Joe Thuney, Reid praised the veteran lineman for how he’s handled converting from guard to tackle.

“Bill let me have Joe Thuney, so I appreciated that,” Reid said. “But that kid, we have him out at left tackle now. I mean, Bill, you had him as… an All-Pro guard, and now he’s out there at left tackle, and he doesn’t say a word about it. He doesn’t complain. And that’s a whole different world out there. There’s no security blanket when you’re on that side there on your outside. That’s a tough spot. But he just steps in and goes and never blinks on it.”

Belichick commented on Thuney’s willingness to play wherever he’s asked.

“Yeah. I told him when we had him, I said, ‘Joe, we’re moving you to guard and you’re never gonna play tackle again for us unless it’s a dire emergency or we have nobody else,'” Belichick said. “But that’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s just gonna line up and play and you’re gonna get his best on every snap.”

Raiders

Raiders DB Trevon Moehrig is viewed as one of the best defensive backs in the free agent class and will have a strong market in March.

“Multiple personnel evaluators we’ve spoken to believe Moehrig’s 2024 film was the best of any free agent safety. The Raiders will have a hard time keeping him,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

The Raiders John Glenn as their linebackers coach. ( are hiringas their linebackers coach. ( Tom Pelissero