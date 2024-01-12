AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said the team won’t be aggressive during the beginning of free-agency like they were last season.

“We won’t be in on the first wave of free agency like we were last year,’’ Paton said, via Denver Gazette. “You can’t do that every year. We’ll be very strategic and very specific on what positions and what players we try to sign.”

Paton added that the team likely will not release QB Russell Wilson next season and said that VP of football administration Rich Hurtado will help handle that situation.

“This would be extreme,’’ Paton acknowledged. “We’re prepared for any scenario with Rich Hurtado, who runs our cap. We’ll have flexibility either way to do what we need to do.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reiterated he hasn’t thought about retiring or coaching another team next season, via Nate Taylor.

reiterated he hasn’t thought about retiring or coaching another team next season, via Nate Taylor. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said resting Week 18 ahead of their Wildcard game was the right move despite being 16 yards short of a 1,000 yard season: “I felt I could get some rest. … It never felt right (playing to get 16 yards for another 1,000-yard season). With a short week, I put some good work in with the guys. As a collective unit, we put in a great week of work.” (Taylor)

said resting Week 18 ahead of their Wildcard game was the right move despite being 16 yards short of a 1,000 yard season: “I felt I could get some rest. … It never felt right (playing to get 16 yards for another 1,000-yard season). With a short week, I put some good work in with the guys. As a collective unit, we put in a great week of work.” (Taylor) Kelce, now closing the 11th year of his career, said he is not considering retiring: “I have no reason to not (keep playing) football. I love it. I love the challenge it gives me every day. … I have no desire to stop anytime soon.” (Taylor)

Raiders

According to the Athletic’s Tashan Reed, if the Raiders retain interim HC Antonio Pierce and interim GM Champ Kelly , they are expected to revisit contract talks with RB Josh Jacobs . Las Vegas used the franchise tag on Jacobs last year and signed him to a new one-year deal after he held out of training camp.

and interim GM , they are expected to revisit contract talks with RB . Las Vegas used the franchise tag on Jacobs last year and signed him to a new one-year deal after he held out of training camp. Reed adds the performance of RB Zamir White in the final four games could impact how much the Raiders are willing to pay Jacobs.

in the final four games could impact how much the Raiders are willing to pay Jacobs. No matter who is running the Raiders next season, Reed expects the team to move on from QB Jimmy Garoppolo , likely via release.

, likely via release. Other teams will inquire about WR Davante Adams but Reed points out the Raiders will incur a significant dead money hit by dealing him, which will impact their desire to trade him.

but Reed points out the Raiders will incur a significant dead money hit by dealing him, which will impact their desire to trade him. He adds the future of LT Kolton Miller is worth monitoring as well. Miller didn’t play as well in 2023, missed four games due to injury and was kept on the bench for two more despite being apparently healthy enough to play. He’s due $12.3 million and Las Vegas could save $8.9 million in cap space with a trade or release.

is worth monitoring as well. Miller didn’t play as well in 2023, missed four games due to injury and was kept on the bench for two more despite being apparently healthy enough to play. He’s due $12.3 million and Las Vegas could save $8.9 million in cap space with a trade or release. Other potential cap casualties include WR Hunter Renfrow and CB Brandon Facyson , per Reed.

and CB , per Reed. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders blocked a request from another NFL team to interview DC Patrick Graham for a defensive coordinator job.

for a defensive coordinator job. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says if Pierce is retained, former NFL DC Gregg Williams is a name to watch for the defensive coordinator gig in Las Vegas, as the two men have a strong bond.