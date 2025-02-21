AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Liam Coen, Browns, Chiefs, Jaguars

Browns

Sitting with the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns are expected to consider a quarterback considering their time with QB Deshaun Watson is likely over. Due to the lack of high-end prospects in this QB class, ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Cleveland is “not pulling the trigger” on a QB like they would in last year’s class.

“I’ve heard from multiple sources: Cleveland… they’re not pulling the trigger on a quarterback,” McShay said, via The McShay Show. “They don’t believe that this is the year to do that. That they are not a quarterback in this class away. If it had been last year’s class, they feel really good that they can take off and run.”

Chiefs

While Chiefs TE Travis Kelce mulls retirement, ESPN’s Dan Graziano pointed out that he’s due $11.5 million in a roster bonus on the third day of the league year (March 15).

mulls retirement, ESPN’s Dan Graziano pointed out that he’s due $11.5 million in a roster bonus on the third day of the league year (March 15). Kelce’s salary is only $4.5 million in 2025 and he’s also due a $1 million roster bonus on August 1. What makes things tricky is if Kelce decides to retire after March 15, the team will have paid him $11.5 million to not play. It’s likely the two sides will communicate to either push back the roster guarantee date and possibly make him a post-June 1 cut if he does indeed decide to retire, per Graziano.

Jaguars

Jacksonville moved Hall of Fame OT Tony Boselli to executive vice president where he played a large role in the HC search that ended with them hiring former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen. Boselli described their aligned goals for the organization starting with QB Trevor Lawrence and then with the trenches on offense and defense.

“What came off the page with him for me was, we’re sitting there talking in the interview and his main focus — we talked about Trevor, obviously, and the quarterback — but his main focus was the offensive line,” Boselli said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Line of scrimmage. He says, ‘Listen, we have to get the O-line right. If you can’t control the line of scrimmage, if you can’t run it, and you can’t protect your quarterback, you can’t win.'”

“And then he says, we need to get the D-line right. His points of emphasis were the O- and D-line, which you don’t hear from most of the OCs today because they’re talking about throwing it all over the yard. And that’s when I said, ‘OK, this guy gets it.’ He understands. His philosophy aligns with how we want to do it. And I believe that’s the way you have sustained success.”