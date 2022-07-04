AFC Notes: Tremaine Edmunds, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Mac Jones

Bills

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds was asked if he thinks about his contract as the 2022 season approaches.

“Obviously, you think about it a little bit, but I can’t control that,” Edmunds said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “All I can control is how I come out each and every day, and just work. All that kind of stuff, you kind of just put it on the top shelf and do the stuff that you’ve been doing this whole time.”

Dolphins

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus thinks the Dolphins should consider signing free-agent LB Jamie Collins. He talked to league sources who think Collins fits best in a Patriots-style defensive system, but he might have to wait until injuries in training camp open up a spot for him.

Patriots

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Patriots TE Jonnu Smith praised the mental approach that QB Mac Jones has for the game of football.

“Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “Mac is definitely one of the goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he’s a different character. He’s just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he’s a whole different character. Some guys don’t know how to cut that on and cut that off when it’s time to do it. He’s so young. He’s poised. He’s got a little swagger to him, man. I’m glad he’s throwing us passes. That’s my guy.” “We just got so many talented guys in the locker room, even guys that are better outside of the locker room, outside of the gridiron,” Smith added. “A group of great guys all coming together for one common goal. I’m just confident, man, in every goal that we have set out to reach. It’s going to be something amazing to look forward to.”