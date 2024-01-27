AFC Notes: Trent Baalke, Brian Callahan, Derrick Henry, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco stated that the possibility of GM Trent Baalke was discussed internally within the Jaguars’ organization this week.

“It wasn’t step back, it was retire,” Prisco said, via Jags Wire. “That was out there. It was mentioned. It was a possibility. It was even mentioned by people inside the organization. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know if it’s still a possibility. But it was definitely something that was talked about. Now it also could be something that was talked about because they were considering a change, and in that kind of scenario, if you’re Trent Baalke you’re gonna retire and make it look like you’re not being let go. So I don’t know the exact specifics of it, but it was definitely mentioned.”

Prisco added that Baalke was even a part of the team’s meetings when they were discussing who to add as a defensive coordinator.

“Trent was in on those meetings,” Prisco said. “When you’re picking your defensive coordinator and your general manager is in the meetings, I don’t understand it, to be honest with you. That shouldn’t be that way.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said he would call plays for the team offensively.

“As far as my role, I’m going to take it every day as it comes, and I’m going to learn a lot as we go,” Callahan said, via PFT. “But I feel really confident in my ability to handle all the different parts that are asked of me on a day-to-day basis, as a play caller, as a head coach, as an offensive head coach overseeing a defense. And so, I’m incredibly confident in my ability to do that. So, that’s probably the best way I can say it.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Jones reports that with a new coach in town, the team is allowing QB coach Charles London to pursue other opportunities.

Titans HC Brian Callahan said he hopes to keep RB Derrick Henry in Tennessee.

“I think a player like Derrick Henry fits into any offense,” Callahan said, via PFT. “He’s been a remarkable player, he’s been the face of the franchise here for a long time. When you think of the Tennessee Titans, you think of Derrick Henry. He’s earned that. If he is open to a return that fits for us, I’m never going to say no to good players. I know that he’s been an incredible leader in this building as well, which also carries a lot of weight. You can find ways to use every player. There’s no offensive system that would say ‘I don’t like to have Derrick Henry here.’”