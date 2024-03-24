AFC Notes: Trent Brown, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Bengals have signed former Patriots OT Trent Brown to a one-year deal to start at RT.
- Brown said signing with Cincinnati is a “plug-and-play” situation and the visit went as well as possible. (Jay Morrison)
- When asked if he had any concerns if the Bengals took an OT at number 18 in the draft he replied: “None at all.” (Morrison)
- According to Kelsey Conway, Colorado State TE Dallin Holker is a name to watch for the Bengals as TE coach James Casey attended his pro day.
- Kelsey Conway points out Bengals HC Zac Taylor attending the University of Texas Pro Day on Wednesday is noteworthy given the head coach doesn’t visit many college workouts.
- Bengals LT Orlando Brown was due a roster bonus of $3 million on March 18th and LB Germaine Pratt was due a roster bonus of $1 million, per Over the Cap.
- Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Florida Atlantic DT Evan Anderson met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Ravens
- The Ravens are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.
- Baltimore met with Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart before his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Steelers
- PFN’s Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are among the teams who have an official visit scheduled for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd.
- Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Steelers.
- Florida WR Ricky Pearsall took an official visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)
- Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Steelers. (David Edwards)
- Missouri DL Darius Robinson had a visit with the Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- Glover, Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette all had top-30 visits with Pittsburgh on Thursday. (Ray Fittpaldo)
- Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint met with the Steelers at his pro day. (Pauline)
- Steelers HC Tomlin and GM Omar Khan are expected to make an appearance at Georgia’s pro day to see OL Amarius Mims, CB Kamari Lassiter, WR Ladd McConkey and OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. (Nick Farabaugh)
