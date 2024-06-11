AFC Notes: Trent McDuffie, Sean Payton, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said second-year OL Alex Forsyth is doing well at the center position, but mentioned to not “read into any type of rotation” between Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg at this point of the offseason.

“We knew when we drafted him he was extremely intelligent,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “We knew we were drafting a highly intelligent player, and you could see that in his film. I think it’s a trait certainly that helps at center. Both he and Luke. I’ve told the coaches, and I think it’s important for you all to know: don’t read into any type of rotation now. I’m trying to get combinations of players.”

Payton added that all of their players are rotating, so Bo Nix and Forsyth competing with the first-team is more of a coincidence than their overall plans.

“The quarterbacks are rotating ones, twos and threes. It’s just so happened that we’ve gone every third day, and you guys have seen [Bo] Nix running with the ones. So that’s a little bit of a coincidence. The centers are doing the same thing. … I think that [intelligence is] one of his strong suits. It’s one of the reasons why I sat down with him a little bit to discuss Nix. I knew that I’d get a pretty intelligent answer, a responsible answer, a thoughtful answer. He has high, high football IQ.”

Broncos

Denver is set to have a QB competition between Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and first-round QB Bo Nix after moving on from QB Russell Wilson. Stidham has been through camp battles in the past and feels it’s good for the development of everyone involved.

“I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England when we drafted [former first-round pick] Mac Jones,” Stidham said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “It’s a business, I totally understand it, but at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else walk on in here — I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. I’m super excited about it.”

“That’s kind of the NFL. I think competition brings out the best in you … this is the first time I’ve been the vet in the room and that’s a little bit different. Probably having a little more knowledge of the NFL in general, [but] at the end of the day it’s a competition and that’s what I’m here to do is compete.”

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie admitted that the team will miss the presence of CB L’Jarius Sneed this year but is also excited that his absence will allow other players to step up and showcase their skills.

“We all love LJ,” McDuffie said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We’re disappointed to see him go, but also excited for his new journey. For us, it just allows new guys to step up and take on a bigger role. I’ve got to step up and be more of a leader. That’s exciting for me. I’ve had to speak up a little bit, especially with the rookies coming in and trying to learn this playbook.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chiefs DE BJ Thompson is awake and alert following his seizure and conversing with doctors. His agent mentioned he could be released as early as Monday or Tuesday.