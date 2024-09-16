AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was unhappy following the team’s loss to the Browns on Sunday and mentioned that everyone on the team needs to be held accountable.

“We suck right now. I’m pretty shocked,” Lawrence said, via NFL.com. “We know we’ve got a good group, we’ve got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we’re not. Everybody has to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it. I’ve got to play better. I’m the leader of this offense. It’s on me. The wideouts have to play better, the line has to play better, running backs have to play better, we have to coach better. It’s everybody, honestly.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson also weighed in following the team’s 0-2 start to the season, noting that they have to do better by becoming more consistent.

“I don’t think you hit the panic button,” Pederson said. “There’s a long season ahead. We’ve got to figure some things out in a hurry. We’ve got to coach some things and do some things. Each person has to look at themselves in the mirror, me included. We’ve got to do better. It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing because there are glimpses of greatness out there, but it’s not consistent enough.”

Texans

Texans TE Brevin Jordan recalled C.J. Stroud as a rookie in 2023 calling out the leaders in their locker room after starting their season 0-2.

“We got waxed that day and we all had the same question, like, ‘Are we gonna have one those seasons again?’,” Jordan said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. felt it was an important turning point for the team given specific players needed to be called out for their lack of leadership.

“Some people needed to be called out. The captains needed to be called out,” Anderson Jr. said.

Texans WR Stefon Diggs, who is in his first year with the team, said Stroud has an intense side as a teammate but is the “real deal.”

“At practice, you see glimpses of it,” Diggs said. “He’ll sprinkle a little emotion on you, he’ll get on you a little bit. But come game time, he’s the real deal.”

Texans RB British Brooks was fined $4,444 for Unnecessary Roughness stemming from Week 1.

Titans

Titans DC Dennard Wilson said rookie DT T’Vondre Sweat is getting in “better and better shape” and they did well managing his reps by rotating their defensive line: “He’s getting in better and better shape. It was great seeing him play those snaps, but he can play more snaps. The good thing about our DLine is the rotation was well. Tracy Rocker and Ben Bloom did a great job of keeping guys fresh.” (Turron Davenport)

Wilson said they plan on playing three inside linebackers more often with increasing Ernest Jones playing time: "Ernest Jones is going to play a little more. When he comes downhill he is heavy. We will play three ILBs." (Paul Kuharsky)