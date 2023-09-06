AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen says his team will use a committee approach at running back with RB Jonathan Taylor absent from the team. It will now fall on the shoulders of Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, and Zack Moss. Moss recently returned to the team after breaking his arm early in training camp.

“I think it’s running back-by-committee,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Whoever’s got the hot hand, let ‘em ride a little bit.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson felt QB Trevor Lawrence was still “pretty raw” as a quarterback when he became Jacksonville’s head coach.

“That was the thing for us. We did feel like he was pretty raw just [in] overall quarterback knowledge, understanding of the game,” Pederson said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Obviously very talented, could throw the football, athletic, all that kind of stuff was there. I think just raw from the standpoint of knowing the position. For us, it was like starting from ground zero and building him up from there and allowing him to gain confidence as we went, to communicate as we went. It was apparent. There were some struggles in the first half of the season, some costly turnovers, and knowing situational football. Those are all of the things that we just kept coaching; we just kept teaching. He wanted to learn all of that.”

Pederson said he reassured Lawrence he was their franchise quarterback and expressed trust in him as their starter.

“For me it was just a matter of reassuring him that, listen, Trevor, you’re our guy. We’re going to continue to coach you. We’re going to go as far as you take us. Just believe in yourself and believe in your ability,” Pederson said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to trust in him and really showing that from the coaching staff, showing that from our side of it that we do have the faith and trust in him that he’s the right guy for the job.”

Pederson wants Lawrence to become “more vocal” around the team and elevate his teammates to a higher level.

“Guys look to the quarterback. The quarterback is usually the face of the franchise. They look to him for that leadership and guidance. I want him to be more vocal with the football team overall. I want him to be more vocal with the offense overall. It’s O.K. to show your disappointment sometimes. It just demands from others to elevate their game. I saw it with Brett Favre; I saw it playing with Dan Marino. That’s where he can go. You see that with the Tom Bradys of the world, the Aaron Rodgerses.”

Texans

PFN’s Adam Caplan said his scouting sources were surprised the Texans cut veteran CB Desmond King when they trimmed their roster down: “That one seemed to come out of left field, at least to us. He was one of the highest graded nickels we saw (on tape last season).”

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentions the Patriots sent out some feelers to the Texans about a potential trade for veteran backup QB Case Keenum.