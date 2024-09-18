AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, Malik Willis, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said TE Evan Engram is considered week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury during warmups prior to Sunday’s game against the Browns.

“[H]e’s out there running around and getting himself loose for the game, and obviously felt something in his hamstring,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, it was significant enough to keep him out and hold him out of the football game yesterday. We’ll see where he is this week. Optimistic, but we’ve just got to see. Hamstrings can be funny. So, it’s kind of a week-to-week deal right now with him.”

Jaguars

Regarding the Jaguars’ 0-2 start to the season, QB Trevor Lawrence said, “We suck right now.” When asked about his quarterback’s words, HC Doug Pederson responded he was glad to see Lawrence being honest.

“That’s what you want from your leader. I don’t want anybody to sugarcoat anything,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think stuff that gets swept under the rug is what kind of gets you beat. We’ve got to keep everything in the forefront. We’ve got to keep it in the front of our minds, and listen, he’s the franchise, right? He’s the starting quarterback and he’s the one back there with the football making the decision. So, I appreciate the fact that he’s taking that role and that lead.”

Pederson is confident that Lawrence’s teammates will respond well to his comments.

“It may not be in his nature to do it, but you know what: he’s got to do it. I’m excited for that and I think the players will respond. I mean, they’re going to support him 100 times over. I think it’s a two-way street, I think it’s the players will hold him accountable too, and I think it’s a two-way street. So, I can appreciate that from him.”

Pederson thinks Lawrence becoming more vocal is a part of his maturation as an NFL quarterback.

“Yeah, I think that’s part of the maturity growing up in this league,” Pederson said. “Listen, he’s a competitor and he wants to win, and we all want to win. Sometimes you have to be assertive in your leadership and it’s good to see.”

Titans

Tennessee hosts the Packers at home in Week 3 which could see Green Bay QB Malik Willis start in his return to Nissan Stadium. Titans HC Brian Callahan described his pride for Willis after his first win and noted the difficulties in facing a player who knows their tendencies.

“I am proud of Malik, and I am happy for him,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He did a nice job (for the Packers) and we’re going to have our work cut out for us. They ran the ball like crazy. They did a great job, and Malik did a really nice job of taking care of the football and giving them a chance to win the football game. Excited for Malik, and hopefully we play better than they do on Sunday.”

Despite an 0-2 start, Callahan has faith that they can turn it around because of the talent in the locker room.

“I believe in everything that we have here, and I believe in the players that we have. I don’t panic, we just keep pushing. And we keep our blinders on, and we just keep worrying about getting better every day and when you get to the end of the season you see where the chips fall. … I think the result will come.”