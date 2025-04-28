Titans Did Not Try To Trade QB Will Levis During Draft

The Titans selected QB Cam Ward to be their long-term solution at the position after the two years with QB Will Levis as the starter resulted in five wins when he played.

Although the time with Levis starting is up, Tennessee GM Mike Borgonzi said they did not try to trade him during the NFL Draft because he brings competition to the position.

“Will Levis elevates the competition in the QB room,” Borgonzi said, via Paul Kuharsky. “There was not an attempt to move him during the draft.”

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.