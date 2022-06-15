AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a lot of NFL evaluators thinks Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had no chance to succeed with Urban Meyer last season and new HC Doug Pederson will be a big upgrade. Said one scout: “He didn’t have a chance last year. But having Doug and new weapons will help him a ton. He needs support, both in personnel and schematically, and then the natural ability can take over. He should have that now.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith expects first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) and OT Kenyon Green (back) to be ready for training camp after undergoing surgeries this offseason: ”We expect them to be full speed, ready to go. Both players have had off-season surgeries. We knew that. So, we had a plan.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans OL Dillon Radunz has been practicing primarily at right tackle this offseason, and he appreciates the fact that he can hone in on one position.

“It’s nice to focus on one position, but we’re still going through the process,” Radunz said, via Titans Wire. “I’m sure I’ll get some guard work here and there, working along the lines. As for now, it feels good to hone my skills in one position.”