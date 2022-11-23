AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Despite a lot of hype, the 2021 class of quarterbacks has largely disappointed in their second seasons. Included in that group is Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, whose inconsistency has been one of the issues for Jacksonville this season. Still, former HC Steve Mariucci says it’s understandable given this is basically his rookie season, as you can throw out everything with former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer.

“Some of these guys had to take a step back because part of being a rookie is learning a new system, but then some of these guys had to learn a new system again,” Mariucci said via the Athletic’s Mike Jones. “Trevor Lawrence falls into that: ‘Yeah I’m a sophomore, but it’s all new to me, so I’m a rookie in this offense.’ Why is that significant? Because quarterbacks have to know the offense better than anyone to change plays and help everyone else, but usually that takes a year or two to do that. You can’t play as fast right away.”

Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner adds, however, that Lawrence will still have to become consistent at some point.

“We’ve seen the glimpses of why he was the No. 1 pick and all that. But he’s so wildly inconsistent in all of those throws and that’s frustrating,” Warner said. “Last year, he was all over the place, and this year, he’s exactly the same. He’s missing easy throws and plays that he should be making, and you can’t win consistently in this league if you can’t make the throws and the plays that you’re supposed to make.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio wouldn’t elaborate on whether they plan on making a change at quarterback going forward and still thinks Davis Mills has a “bright future” in the league: “I think Davis (Mills) has a bright future. He’s done some good things at different points. Again, overall, I think he’s a microcosm of where we are as a team.” (Brooks Kubena)

Texans first-round CB Derek Stingley Jr. is still out with his hamstring injury. (Aaron Wilson)

is still out with his hamstring injury. (Aaron Wilson) Texans HC Lovie Smith said he is not considering changing play-calling duties from OC Pep Hamilton : “Absolutely not.” (Kubena)

said he is not considering changing play-calling duties from OC : “Absolutely not.” (Kubena) Smith declined to comment on whether they are making a change at quarterback. (Kubena)

ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks Titans DC Shane Bowen is a darkhorse candidate to land a head coaching job in the upcoming cycle given the success other Tennessee assistants have had.