AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Stefon Diggs, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said the experience he’s gained in the NFL is ultimately what has helped propel his career the most.

“I think that experience is probably the best teacher,” Lawrence said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “Everyone says the big thing is the ‘whys’ learned from other people’s mistakes. I do think that’s true. But I also think there are some things you just kind of have to go through. And you learn a lot when you experience them. I’ve been through all the mixes. A terrible season. A season that started really bad and we finished really great, which was 2022. And last year was the opposite, started great and finished really bad.”

Lawrence compared playing in Jacksonville to his time at Clemson, mentioning how the NFL has a longer and grueling season compared to the college game.

“So I’ve experienced all those elements of it, and I understand how this game works. The NFL is just different. It’s a long season; it really is about who’s playing best in December, January, February, not September, October, November. You have to be playing your best at the right time, the end of the year. I think I have a better perspective of all of that. I’d say that’s the biggest thing.”

Lawrence was grateful to receive his long-term extension after failing to make the playoffs in 2023. The quarterback now has a “sour taste” going into next season.

“Obviously, you’d prefer to finish really strong that year and put yourself in a better position, not necessarily leverage-wise, but just feeling good about the future, feeling really sure about it,” Lawrence said. “I think that left a little bit of a sour taste in all our mouths, the way we finished. But I mean, no, because I believe in the player I am. And now it feels good, and I knew they did already, that the organization believed in me.”

Texans

Houston traded for WR Stefon Diggs this offseason to bolster an already talented group of pass catchers. Texans OC Bobby Slowik has loved working with Diggs thus far and detailed how important his veteran presence is for their offense on the field.

“He has been great to work with,” Slowik said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “His big thing right now, kind of like we already talked about with some other guys is verbiage, just picking up verbiage. It is a little bit different than when he was in Buffalo, but there is nothing that he hasn’t seen or done before. Then, the football player. The man is just so competitive, and it shows on tape.”

“He is a lot like our quarterback in that he will do absolutely anything necessary to win the game, whether he doesn’t have the ball, he has the ball in his hands, at all times he is in between the white lines and doing everything he can to win. He is a good route runner. He has all the receiver traits you can ask for, but what jumps out to me and what fits with us and what we are always engaged with is how competitive guys are, how tough they are, and the style play they have.”

Titans

The Titans overhauled their coaching staff in the offseason by hiring HC Brian Callahan, leaving Dennard Wilson as the new DC. Tennessee OLB Rashad Weaver spoke on the straightforward approach Wilson uses with them.

“(Wilson is) very hard on us, but he also lets you know when you’re doing stuff right. And that’s the biggest thing for me,” Weaver said, via Travis May of AtoZ Sports. “Sometimes before I didn’t know when I was doing stuff right.”

“But I know when I’m doing stuff right now, and that makes you want to fix all the mistakes because it’s being noticed.”