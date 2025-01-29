AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Chuck Pagano, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DC Al Golden‘s return to Cincinnati reunites him with DE Trey Hendrickson after being the team’s linebackers coach when they signed Hendrickson in 2021. Golden thinks the defensive end has evolved as a pass rusher and wants to put him in good situations in 2025.

“I had so much respect and a great relationship when I was here last time and just watching him evolve as a pass rusher,” Golden said, via PFT. “Our job is going to continue to put him in positions, No. 1, [that] earn the right to rush the passer. Get in more passing downs, and get him opportunities, and get him the matchup that we need. Make no mistake. When you have somebody like that, it’s job No. 1 to put them in position to continue to do that or surpass that.”

Although Golden knows Hendrickson wants to be “coached hard,” he understands the veteran end requires a different kind of attention than what is placed on younger players.

“Trey’s going to want to be challenged and he’s going to want to be coached hard, but Trey has earned a different level of respect than perhaps a rookie that’s coming in,” Golden said. “I think you can treat people differently, but I think it’s really important that we try to coach them all the same, be uniform in terms of what the standard is and what the expectations are in each particular context, and then go from there.”

Ravens

The Ravens made headlines by luring Chuck Pagano out of retirement to become their senior secondary coach. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Pagano said he always kept close contact with HC John Harbaugh and was surprised by the job offer: “I’ve always stayed in touch with John Harbaugh and we’ve always been very close..We talked a lot of ball yesterday and the job offer really came out of nowhere..I’m very grateful for the opportunity and Baltimore is a special place.”

Steelers

