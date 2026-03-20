AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Teddye Buchanan, Jaquan Brisker, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson said that being dominant in the run game is the price to pay for being able to get after the quarterback on pass rushing downs.

“Yes, you have to win on first and second down to get those opportunities to rush the passer, and it’s all about doing your job,” Hendrickson said, via Ravens Wire. “The tape doesn’t always show everything, and seeing 11 guys coming together and collectively [filling] their gaps. Sometimes I’m in the ‘B’ gap. Sometimes I’m in the ‘D’ gap. It’s not always just in this specific gap, so it’s how you fit into the defense that we’re calling. There are places that I can grow, and there are places everywhere on tape that I want to be a better pass rusher, a better run stopper, run to the ball a little harder, and that’s the stuff that excites me, is being the best Trey Hendrickson I can be. It’s going to sound like that all year. It’s my standard and how I can bring that to this defense and take care of myself and then bring the other guys with me.”

Ravens

Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan said that he was doing too much trying to prove why he was capable of being a starter. “I was trying to be what I thought an NFL player was,” Buchanan said about his settling into a starting role, via Ravens Wire. “But I realized eventually, ‘Teddye, you just gotta be you.’ I realized I am good enough and I deserve to be here.” Steelers Steelers DB Jaquan Brisker said he told his agent early on in free agency he wanted to be a Steeler when he found out they were a legitimate option: “This was definitely a destination and where I wanted to be.” (Nick Farabaugh)

said he told his agent early on in free agency he wanted to be a Steeler when he found out they were a legitimate option: “This was definitely a destination and where I wanted to be.” (Nick Farabaugh) Brisker says he would classify himself as a defensive back rather than any other label: “I’ve made sure I can play in the post, in the box. But also I want to play in the field or boundary. You have to be versatile.” (Farabaugh)

Brisker says he wants to learn from DB Jalen Ramsey : “Any information I can get from him, I want to learn. There’s always room to grow.” (Farabaugh)

: “Any information I can get from him, I want to learn. There’s always room to grow.” (Farabaugh) SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Steelers are one of two teams that could sign QB Kirk Cousins to start Week 1 if Aaron Rodgers does not return.