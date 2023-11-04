AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Shaquille Leonard, Laremy Tunsil, Colts, Texans, Titans

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Colts

  • The Colts officially ruled out CB JuJu Brents (quad) and OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) for their Week 9. 
  • Colts LB Shaquille Leonard doesn’t like his limited role with the team: “Gonna be similar, maybe even worse. They say I don’t make enough splash plays, so I guess I’ll still be watching for a little bit.” (Dave Griffiths)

Texans

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply