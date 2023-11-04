AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Shaquille Leonard, Laremy Tunsil, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts officially ruled out CB JuJu Brents (quad) and OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) for their Week 9.
- Colts LB Shaquille Leonard doesn’t like his limited role with the team: “Gonna be similar, maybe even worse. They say I don’t make enough splash plays, so I guess I’ll still be watching for a little bit.” (Dave Griffiths)
Texans
- Aaron Wilson notes Texans LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) participated in Friday’s practice and is set to play in Week 9.
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said WR Treylon Burks is in the league’s concussion protocol after briefly losing consciousness in Thursday’s game, via Jim Wyatt.
