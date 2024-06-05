AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Tony Khan, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts S Daniel Scott tore his Achilles last week, per Mike Chappell.

Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman Jr. won't practice this week over precautions with a knee injury, per HC Shane Steichen. (Mike Chappell)

Colts WR Alec Pierce responded to a question on if he's the starting WR3 over second-round WR Adonai Mitchell: "I think it's my job to go into camp and prove that. So, I just gotta let my work on the field speak for itself." (James Boyd)

The Colts hired Lauren James as a fellow to work in football analytics, per ESPN's Seth Walder.

Jaguars

Jaguars executive Tony Khan thinks Trevor Lawrence has “changed” the outlook of the entire organization since drafting him.

“Trevor Lawrence is somebody whose come into the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise and, I think, changed the city. I mean, people have rallied around Trevor. He’s changed the team,” Khan said, via John Shipley of FanNation.

Khan insists they want to keep Lawrence in Jacksonville long term given he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal with the fifth-year option exercised for 2025.

“He’s a leader on and off the field and the success we’ve had with Trevor, I think we can have even more success with him. And I think he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and he’s only going to keep getting better and better. So we definitely want Trevor to be here. As long as he’s playing football, we hope it’s with the Jaguars.”

Khan reiterated they want to “lock up” Lawrence and are confident they are going into a strong 2024 under HC Doug Pederson.

“I think that with Trevor, you have to absolutely lock up a player like that. And I know that we’re talking to him and his, you know, Trent’s having good conversations with him. And my dad’s having good conversations with Trevor. And we all want him to be a Jaguar for a very long time,” Khan said. “I think since Doug Pederson arrived at the Jaguars, so many great things have happened. And Doug is the leader of this team. And with Trevor on the field with Doug together, the success they’ve had, it’s been a lot better than anything we’ve done in Jacksonville, even long before my dad had bought the team. And I think we can continue winning games. And last year down the stretch, we had some injuries and some things that did not go our way. And I definitely think Doug, and Trevor and the whole team are going to be in a really good place going into this offseason. And like I said, we want Trevor to be in Jacksonville a long time.”

Titans

The Titans brought in WR Treylon Burks after trading WR A.J. Brown, leaving Burks with heightened expectations. Burks has struggled throughout the early part of his career but is in a good mind frame with the help of his veteran receiver teammates.

“Learning from three really good guys,” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “They’re all helping me, critiquing things I need to get better at, and they also ask for my feedback on things they need to get better at. So, it’s like a well-rounded deal, everybody helping each other. It’s all good.”

“I just give it to God, man. Not stressed about (the past), not worried about it … I’m where I am now with a positive attitude. Got a baby on the way. So, I couldn’t be more happy.”

Burks worked as a gunner at practice on Tuesday, per Paul Kuharsky.

Titans P Ryan Stonehouse mentioned he’s “doing really well” from his knee injury and plans to be ready for the start of the season. (Zig Fracassi)