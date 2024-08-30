AFC Notes: Troy Franklin, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos fourth-round WR Troy Franklin slid further in the draft than many expected during the process and got off to a rough start in camp. After showing massive signs of improvement over the last few weeks, Franklin is keeping his focus on putting in the work every day.

“I would say it was an adjustment for sure,” Franklin said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I had to adjust and make sure I’m still doing my run-blocking assignments, I’m making sure I’m still running my routes full speed because it’s still live.”

“I’ve been telling myself be patient, it’ll come. Stay down, keep working, even though it was only one pass and a reverse today it’s starting to stack up. Just trying to make sure I stay levelheaded, keep working and do what I can do.”

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL is not expected to place Chiefs WR Rashee Rice on the commissioner’s exempt list and they won’t make a decision on a potential suspension until the legal process plays out.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Panthers CB Shemar Bartholomew was the most claimed player on waivers on Wednesday. Yates adds the Chargers, Saints and Chiefs also put a claim in.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce is confident first-round TE Brock Bowers will play in Week 1 despite not practicing lately with a foot issue. (Paul Gutierrez)