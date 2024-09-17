AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on whether QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to return to playing: “It’s of the utmost importance for Tua to speak on Tua’s career.” (Adam Beasley)

McDaniel added there isn't enough information to put Tagovailoa on injured reserve right now. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Regarding the signing of QB Tyler Huntley , McDaniel said it has nothing to do with QB Skylar Thompson and is for depth: “This is more for the depth. It helps the dynamics of the room, to give another guy with starting history to this team.” (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel was asked if OT Terron Armstead will play Week 3 with a shoulder injury: "Terron is day to day. I'm optimistic." (Jackson)

will play Week 3 with a shoulder injury: “Terron is day to day. I’m optimistic.” (Jackson) McDaniel commented on RB De’Von Achane having 46 touches through two games: “It’s hard not to give guys opportunities who are thirsting for the ball and doing something with it. All he’s done is give us more reasons to give him the ball.” (Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Over a year after signing with the team, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers finally got his first win as a member of the organization.

“It was great,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “It was a long time coming. These are kind of the games you look back on late in the season and you’re thankful you won these, because if we want to be a great team, we have to win in these type of environments against a team like that.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh noted Rodgers’ poise and experience late in the game as invaluable to younger players in the building.

“I mean, he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer and he’s had production for a very, very long time,” Saleh said. “He’s seen everything. To have a presence like that in the huddle, for a lot of guys who haven’t seen everything, it’s big.”

Jets rookie RB Braelon Allen said having Rodgers late in the game in a critical situation gives them confidence that they’ll always come out on top.

“You know you’re going to win the game,” Allen explained. “I haven’t been around him for a long time, but I’ve watched him for a really long time. There’s nobody better in those situations over the past two decades.”

Patriots

According to Rotoworld, Patriots TE Hunter Henry had his first 100-yard receiving game in five years.

had his first 100-yard receiving game in five years. New England was optimistic about LB Ja’Whaun Bentley ‘s chances to play Thursday despite suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2, yet he was later ruled out for the season. (Jeremy Fowler)

‘s chances to play Thursday despite suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2, yet he was later ruled out for the season. (Jeremy Fowler) Patriots WR Demario Douglas was asked if he feels he’s been running good routes: “Look at the film, you can tell. But things happen for a reason, and when my time is ready, I’m gonna show it.” (Zack Cox)