AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Breece Hall, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE A.J. Epenesa was fined $15,400 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 11.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has gained notoriety for his no-look passes, similar to how point guards play in the NBA. Tagovailoa said he doesn’t take any inspiration from basketball players and is only trying to manipulate coverages with his eyes.

“I would say no basketball player that I know inspired me to do any of that,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “Definitely get a kick out of it. It’s always fun when you can manipulate the defense with your eyes just because you know the spots in which guys are going to be with the throws and you’ve been working on that for some time with those guys as well.”

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall tweaked his knee in their 28-27 loss to the Colts. Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said Hall did not practice on Wednesday but is “still hopeful” about his availability for Week 12, via Rich Cimini.

