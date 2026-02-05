AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Jim Leonhard, Joe Milton, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

outlined what he wants their defense to be: “Attacking defense. We are going to attack the football. We are going to force issues for the offense and make them counterpunch.” (Sal Capaccio) Leonhard specifically praised Buffalo S Cole Bishop : “I was a very big fan of Cole (Bishop) coming out of college.” (Capaccio)

: “I was a very big fan of Cole (Bishop) coming out of college.” (Capaccio) Buffalo HC Joe Brady said they are retaining RB coach Kelly Skipper, TEs coach Rob Boras, assistant OL coach Austin Gund, DJ Mangas and others, but they are still working through titles and details of positions. (Lance Lysowski)

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik praised QB Tua Tagovailoa for how he handled a rough situation last season but didn’t say whether or not he would be the starter, adding it’s too early in the process.

“We’re going to try to push competition as often as we can at every single spot,” he said, via ESPN. “What I can say about Tua, just from being with him last year — I know last year was a difficult year for him without a doubt, for a lot of different reasons, and I think what jumped out to me was the grace he handled that with. The way he went about his daily routine through last season, even at the end of the year, the kind of person he was to everybody and to his teammates. “I mean you can’t say enough about that, how good of a person he was and how he handled that situation.”

While Slowik believes that Tagovailoa can bounce back from a down season, he couldn’t pinpoint where his struggles originated.

“It’s never as simple as one thing, ever,” Slowik said. “It’s always a lot of different things that can go into it, and I could not pinpoint any specific area, not really. I just know it was very difficult year for him, and I know that everything he could control and how we went through the year, he did a phenomenal job of controlling those things.”

Patriots

When appearing on WEII, former Patriots QB Joe Milton said he felt “disrespected” when former HC Jerod Mayo declined to make him their primary backup last year when they decided to make Drake Maye the starter over Jacoby Brissett. Milton asked for a trade and was ultimately dealt to the Cowboys.

“I think it would have been different when Jacoby was the starter—Drake was the backup, I was the emergency quarterback,” Milton said via Patriots Wire. “When you move Drake up to start, what should Jacoby now do? He got his job took. [I should have moved up, too]. But you don’t do that. You keep him at the [No.] 2 because he’s the vet. But he’s not taking reps. It’s just me and Drake the only ones practicing, but he’s still the two. I just felt disrespected.”

Maye on his shoulder injury: “I’m not trying to lie to you guys when I say I’m feeling great.” (Doug Kyed)