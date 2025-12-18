AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Judon, Adonai Mitchell, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said that DT Jordan Phillips (right ankle) and K Matt Prater (quad) will miss this week’s game against the Browns, and the team will need to bring in a new kicker to replace Prater. (Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explained his decision to bench QB Tua Tagovailoa in favor of seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers.

“I think Quinn gives this team the best chance to win,” McDaniel said, via Around The NFL. “Ultimately, the team needs and I’m looking for conviction in quarterback play. Understanding that he is a rookie, I felt that he would play the position the most convicted, which impacts every player on the field.”

Tagovailoa wasn’t happy with the decision but promised to help Ewers in his preparation as the starter.

“I’m here, and my role right now, if I’m not starting, is to help the starter help us win games,” Tagovailoa said.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver said OLB Matt Judon was cut for performance reasons, not exclusively to free up snaps for younger players like Cameron Goode and Quinton Bell. He added Judon would have been a healthy scratch this week had he not been cut. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets OC Tanner Engstrand lit up when talking about WR Adonai Mitchell on Thursday, saying not only is Mitchell one of the first players in the building in the morning, but he can see the playbook starting to click for him. (Zack Rosenblatt)