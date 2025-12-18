AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Judon, Adonai Mitchell, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explained his decision to bench QB Tua Tagovailoa in favor of seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers.

“I think Quinn gives this team the best chance to win,” McDaniel said, via Around The NFL. “Ultimately, the team needs and I’m looking for conviction in quarterback play. Understanding that he is a rookie, I felt that he would play the position the most convicted, which impacts every player on the field.

Tagovailoa wasn’t happy with the decision but promised to help Ewers in his preparation as the starter.

I’m here, and my role right now, if I’m not starting, is to help the starter help us win games,” Tagovailoa said.

Jets

  • Jets OC Tanner Engstrand lit up when talking about WR Adonai Mitchell on Thursday, saying not only is Mitchell one of the first players in the building in the morning, but he can see the playbook starting to click for him. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply