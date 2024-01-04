AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen is always looking for WR Stefon Diggs and wants to get him the ball more often. McDermott also mentioned that Diggs has no medical issues that are hindering him on the field this season.

“It’s just Josh going through his reads and going through his progressions,” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “He hasn’t been as involved maybe as much as we would have liked the last couple games.”

“Medically there’s nothing big that’s been, to my knowledge, ailing him,” McDermott added. “He’s a big factor for us. He brings so much energy and vibe to our team and to our offense. He’s a valued member of our team and particularly our offense and we’re going to need him down the stretch here.”

McDermott said Allen’s neck is “still sore” but anticipates that he will play against the Dolphins on Sunday night. (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects the Dolphins to sign QB Tua Tagovailoa to a contract worth significant money this offseason, as they have given zero indications that they don’t see him as a franchise quarterback.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Tagovailoa starting all 17 games this season: “It’s significant for the organization but more importantly significant for the player. He has understood you don’t have to be mad at any narrative. The fact of the matter is he hadn’t stayed healthy for an entire season so he tried to take control of what he could. He took it head-on.” (Joe Schad)

McDaniel on WR Jaylen Waddle: "We just got done with a walkthrough, which he participated in. We'll take it step by step … if all signs are a go, then we'll give some practice reps a try and see how he responds to that." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson has not cleared concussion protocol and will not be available for the final game of the season. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Wilson (although unsure if it would be with New York): "I think he's going to have a long career in this league." (Rosenblatt)

on Wilson (although unsure if it would be with New York): “I think he’s going to have a long career in this league.” (Rosenblatt) Saleh on the Jets’ decision to sign RB Dalvin Cook instead of another player at a position of need: “We did what we felt was best for the team at the time and unfortunately it didn’t work out.” (Andy Vasquez)