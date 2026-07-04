AFC Notes: Tutu Atwell, Harold Landry, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tutu Atwell assures fans that the team has a strong receiver group despite it being one of the biggest questions on the roster heading into the new season.

“I feel like we got a good group, a lot of good guys, a lot of guys that played and had some time to play in the league,” Atwell told Cameron Wolfe. “We’re all grinding, and we all have something to prove. We got a lot of great guys in the receiver room. Malik [Washington], J.T. [Jalen Tolbert], T. Marsh [Terrace Marshall Jr.] and a lot of young guys. I feel like we’ll do a great job this season.”

Jets

Regarding the Jets’ first-round WR Omar Cooper Jr., fellow WR Adonai Mitchell said the rookie is proving to be “very smart” and is quickly learning the offense.

“I think (Cooper’s) a dog,” Mitchell said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “He’s very smart, he’s learned the offense pretty fast, he asks a lot of questions and the way he plays the game is different. He brings an element not a lot of guys are explosive at, as far as things he does on the field with run after the catch. He’s extremely explosive.”

As for DT David Onyemata, LB Demario Davis said the defensive tackle made a “noticeable difference in games” during their time together on the Saints.

“He makes a noticeable difference in games,” Davis said. “In our time with the Saints … he was just a big force, especially on short yardage. He’s just a guy who can play on the front side of a play and the back side of a play, he commands double teams and he’s effective as a pass rusher putting pressure up the middle.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said they’ll continue to bring OLB Harold Landry along slowly and wants to make sure he’s ready to play when the season starts.

“We’ll just keep working to make sure that he’s ready to go when we need him,” Vrabel said via Patriots Wire.