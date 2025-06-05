AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb believes that WR Tyreek Hill has shown both growth and maturity throughout this offseason.

“I’ve seen a growth in leadership from him, to be honest with you,” edge rusher Bradley Chubb told reporters on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. “Just being around every day, leading the young guys from out front and just being that guy that we know he can be, that vocal leader. Finishing first in all the drills when we were doing Phase I and Phase II, showing that speed. It’s easy to sit in the back when you’re a guy of that caliber and be like, ‘I don’t have to go to OTAs. I don’t have to do that.’ But to be here each and every day, working as hard as everybody else—even harder sometimes-it’s one of those things that you commend and respect, and we’re looking for a big year for him.”

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields says he has no thoughts about playing the Steelers, his former team, in Week 1 of the 2025 season: “That’s who we play Week One. There wasn’t really a thought to that.” (SNY)

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson was briefly absent from OTAs to deal with the passing of his father, but quickly returned to practice. New England HC Mike Vrabel said they want to support Stevenson the best they can and is grateful to have him back.

“Well, it’s great to have everybody here. I want to support him through this process the best that we can. That’s probably a little bit more difficult. He doesn’t know us as well,” Vrabel said via the team’s site. “His communication, I appreciated. It’s great to have him back. We’ll work him along and make sure that he’s ready to get out there. I don’t know how much you’ll see him in some of the live team action. I don’t think that’s fair to him to just throw him back out there. There’s certainly a return-to-play like a lot of players will have over the course of the year.”

As for WR Kayshon Boutte, Vrabel said he got in better shape as OTAs moved along and wants him to stack good plays together.

“The same as everybody else. Working hard. I think that he’s gotten in better shape as we started to go on to the OTAs, and I think that’s really started to help him as we stack plays together. In the game, you don’t just take a play on and just come off and then go back and forth. Hopefully, you can string together four or five plays as we work down the football field. So, I think that he’s working to do that. I like his attitude. I enjoy his willingness to continue to improve and maybe do some things a little differently.”